Possible virus trouble for Apple

More
Analysts say the release of Apple’s new 5G iPhone could be delayed due to supply chain issues as a result of the coronavirus.
0:51 | 03/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Possible virus trouble for Apple

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"Analysts say the release of Apple’s new 5G iPhone could be delayed due to supply chain issues as a result of the coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"69500108","title":"Possible virus trouble for Apple","url":"/Technology/video/virus-trouble-apple-69500108"}