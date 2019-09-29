Volunteers fill in the gaps on Google Street View

More
Since Google Street View launched in 2007, 87 countries in all seven continents have been largely mapped out.
0:37 | 09/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Volunteers fill in the gaps on Google Street View
Yeah. All. A yeah. The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"Since Google Street View launched in 2007, 87 countries in all seven continents have been largely mapped out.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"65938641","title":"Volunteers fill in the gaps on Google Street View","url":"/Technology/video/volunteers-fill-gaps-google-street-view-65938641"}