Transcript for Walmart announces an unlimited shopping subscription service

If today's tech bites another shot in the online grocery wars Wal-Mart has announced an unlimited grocery delivery subscription service Wal-Mart will charge an annual fee of 98 dollars for unlimited same day grocery delivery. The service will be offered in 16100 stores across the country by the end of the year. And Madonna is being criticized by some fans. From banning cell phone from her upcoming shows sands will put their front with a secure vouchers that will be open after the concert special phone use areas will be set up. But phones must be we secured before users returned to their seats. And there's a surprise nominee for the toy hall of fame this year the Smartphone officials say we use it to play games and make funny images and videos. Another nominee. Good all coloring book from one end of the spec write the book is classic wooden Smartphones. That attacked by have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.