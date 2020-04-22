Transcript for WhatsApp to launch group calls allowing up to 8 people on at same time

If today's tech rights group calls coming to watch that the latest IOS and android versions of the chat service will reportedly allow up to eight people. Home voice or video calls the feature will work either with your existing groups or via the apps. Calls. The SXSW festival is putting its films online. Dozens of movies that we're supposed to debut at the canceled festival will be shown by Amazon prime video instead. Amazon account owners can watch for free it starts next Monday and goes until May sixth. And the big birthday celebrations are also going online at 72 hour a live stream is already under way in today's programs include every one. From the Pope. To the San Diego Zoo with seminars this discussions. At a concert this year is that fiftieth anniversary of birthday. What to wish you all happy Earth Day does your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.