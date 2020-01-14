Transcript for Windows 7 loses support

In today's Xbox Microsoft seven owners are on their own. The company is no longer providing help from millions of computers still running a operating system that means no more tech support or software or security updates. Leaving those PCs open amount Wear and viruses. And Amazon is ramping up its battle against knock off. Company or reportedly started sharing more information about counterfeit goods with law enforcement. African firms that sellers providing counterfeit goods Amazon was shut down their account and alert police and us. And is somebody is using treaty printers to create they stay. It has the texture and appearance of real cut of beef. But it was made from peace CU we and beat route Jews developers say getting the texture right was the hard part. All right those are your tech site that really is nothing like the real thing I'm the ruby. Have agreed.

