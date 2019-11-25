Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for The world's most expensive SUV got an upgrade
--
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:57","description":"The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan starts at $382,000 versus $330,000 for the non-Black Badge model.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"67293661","title":"The world's most expensive SUV got an upgrade","url":"/Technology/video/worlds-expensive-suv-upgrade-67293661"}