Transcript for WSJ survey: 79% of people plan to use more vacation days this year

In today's tech vice Americans finally unplugging during summer vacation according to a survey in the Wall Street Journal 79% of people plan to use more vacation days this year. And 82% said they plan to have less contact with the office this year than during past vacations. It appears Jeff pesos and Richard Branson are not officially astronauts despite their historic space flights. The FAA quietly changed its rules on who is considered an astronaut. The same day as basis flight now astronauts must be part of a crew that contributes to public safety or human space flight safety. Finally the world's brightest record it is all thanks to a massive flashlight built by YouTube stars. From Canada its more than five times brighter than the most. Powerful flashlight right now and here we thought these lights in our studio or break does your tech bytes have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.