Transcript for YouTube cracks down on hate speech

In today's tech bytes YouTube taking on hate speech this site is not removing content promoting white supremacist and neo Nazi viewpoint it's also banning content. They deny certain provable events that have taken place such as the Holocaust. Amazon has unveiled a revolutionary new drone. It plans to use the electronic aircraft for local deliveries. Amazon says the drones have a fifteen mile range it would deliver packages up to five pounds within thirty minutes the plant Sox be okayed by the FAA. Some of Apple's most loyal fans say they are outraged over the Wednesday and for its new Mac Pro monitor. This piece of aluminum goes for at 999. Dollars about the same price is a new iPhone access one user tweed. He's going to use it stack of gold textbooks. Instead cheaper option because your tech bytes.

