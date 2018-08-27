Transcript for YouTube plans to allow fewer ad skips

In today's tech bytes expect to see less Gibb buttons on your two. The videos and interviews saying it not as capable adds depth all of its channels any channel that makes money from its videos what we handled implement the option that choice wasn't limited to select channels in the past. Though wary shifting its focus from cars to electric. Lights and scooters or shorter trips the company CEO says bikes and scooters are better suited for intercity travel dig knowledge is that Hoover. And as drivers will take a short term financial hit a but he promises. They will pay off in the long run. Some say Kennedy's new electric roadster is limit Ted that's because it doesn't have a passenger seat the looks. Good but don't expect to see this car on the road is just a prototype to show invidious commitment to going all own electric in the next few years I should be fine for a no they exact play have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.