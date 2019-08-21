Transcript for YouTube may stop ads targeting children

I think tech bytes YouTube may soon stop targeting ads to your kids that video service has been under fire because that requires collecting data on children is also against the law one analyst tells Bloomberg could cost YouTube fifty million dollars a year. So if you have trouble with grammar Gmail is unveiling new spelling and grammar checks common spelling mistakes will now auto correct as you type users no longer need to click on the check spelling icon the program can also detect the wrong verb tense and you can disable the settings if you don't want to help. Seen any you know need to know right and a pilot had front that look more like ear not. Have hit the mark they're called human headphones and they go over your ears there's a clip that helps you stay put the headphones also convert into up portable Bluetooth speaker that cost 400. Our school all interest and those are tech I have a great day.

