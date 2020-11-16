Transcript for Zoom is lifting 40-minute limit on free video chats on Thanksgiving

And today sect fights you start would zooms Thanksgiving gift it's lifting the forty minute limit. On free video chats on Thanksgiving and into the early morning of Black Friday the offer is meant to give families who aren't traveling more time to talk. Black Friday it's getting off to an early start this year with many retailers stretching their sales over several weeks. Macy's rolled out its deals today including Cashmere sweaters from more than 70% off and best buy also rolling out deals today. Members can get a room a vacuum for about 300 dollars. And Costco is giving members a chance to fly away the wholesaler is now offering twelve month subscriptions to the private jet service wheels up. The gophers 171500. Dollars. Now the price includes a right to book flights. But not the cost of the flight themselves yes better read the buying friends for that one does your tech bytes have a great act. A.

