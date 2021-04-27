Florida advances 'parental rights in education' bill

After Gov. Ron DeSantis signaled he supports the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, which would ban discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in the state's schools, "The View" panel reacts.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live