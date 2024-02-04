1-on-1 with Sen. J.D. Vance

George Stephanopoulos interviews Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, on “This Week.”

February 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live