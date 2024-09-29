1-on-1 with Tom Emmer

ABC News’ Martha Raddatz interviews House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., on “This Week.”

September 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live