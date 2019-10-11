Over 500 troops to remain in Syria: Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley

More
In a preview of his first interview since assuming the post, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley sits down with "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.
1:05 | 11/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Over 500 troops to remain in Syria: Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"In a preview of his first interview since assuming the post, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley sits down with \"This Week\" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"66889040","title":"Over 500 troops to remain in Syria: Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley","url":"/ThisWeek/video/500-troops-remain-syria-joint-chiefs-chairman-milley-66889040"}