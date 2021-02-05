Adm. Mike Mullen reflects on 10th anniversary of Osama bin Laden raid

More
"If bin Laden or his people had gotten wind of any potential operation there, he would have been gone," former Joint Chiefs chair, Adm. Mike Mullen, told Martha Raddatz.
6:13 | 05/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Adm. Mike Mullen reflects on 10th anniversary of Osama bin Laden raid

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:13","description":"\"If bin Laden or his people had gotten wind of any potential operation there, he would have been gone,\" former Joint Chiefs chair, Adm. Mike Mullen, told Martha Raddatz.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"77450048","title":"Adm. Mike Mullen reflects on 10th anniversary of Osama bin Laden raid","url":"/ThisWeek/video/adm-mike-mullen-reflects-10th-anniversary-osama-bin-77450048"}