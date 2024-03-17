Banning TikTok would destroy 'American dream,' small business owner says

Rachel Scott reports on the House-passed legislation that, if enacted, would ban TikTok in the U.S. if the app's Chinese parent company does not sell it.

March 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live