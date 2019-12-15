-
Now Playing: Thursday debate 'was a very bad night for the Democrats': Sen. Ted Cruz
-
Now Playing: Mitch McConnell is facing scrutiny from Democrats on impeachment vote
-
Now Playing: Lesson of recent UK election 'is not good news for Democrats': WaPo columnist
-
Now Playing: 'Do I buy that Bernie has a shot at the nomination? Definitely': Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: Trump 'doesn't have tactics. This is him.': Chris Christie on impeachment
-
Now Playing: 'Beginning of the end for this show trial that we've seen in the House': Sen. Ted Cruz
-
Now Playing: Trump 'believes he is above the law and accountable to no one': Rep. Adam Schiff
-
Now Playing: Will upcoming Democratic debate be canceled because of strike?
-
Now Playing: Democratic debate in jeopardy as qualifying candidates won’t cross picket line
-
Now Playing: 2 articles of impeachment against Trump headed for full House vote
-
Now Playing: Republicans Unite as Impeachment Looms, 2020 Candidates Highlight Differences
-
Now Playing: First lady weighs in after Trump attacks teen climate change activist
-
Now Playing: House Judiciary Committee approves articles of impeachment
-
Now Playing: House impeachment vote and action on government funding to happen next week
-
Now Playing: 2020 candidates may skip next Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Judiciary Committee passes articles of impeachment; Boris Johnson wins U.K. election
-
Now Playing: House Judiciary Committee passes articles of impeachment
-
Now Playing: Gaetz’s slam of Hunter Biden backfires: ‘View’ hosts
-
Now Playing: Trump says impeachment is ‘a witch hunt, it’s a sham, it’s a hoax’