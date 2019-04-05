-
Now Playing: 2020 presidential candidates to stump in Iowa this weekend
-
Now Playing: Biden, Sanders leading new 2020 Democratic poll
-
Now Playing: Trump takes aim at 2020 democratic frontrunners
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders on N. Korea: 'This is one area, actually, where I do not fault Trump'
-
Now Playing: Radical white extremism 'much bigger problem' in US than radical Islam: Matthew Dowd
-
Now Playing: 'Biden's the most difficult' Democrat for Trump to run against: Chris Christie
-
Now Playing: Mueller does believe Trump obstructed justice, but 'he's just dead wrong': Dershowitz
-
Now Playing: Likely Trump Fed Board pick Moore apologizes for past columns: 'Some weren't funny'
-
Now Playing: Biden 'probably the leader' in South Carolina, but still early in campaign: Clyburn
-
Now Playing: 'Climatic and anticlimactic at the same time': Rick Klein on Mueller report
-
Now Playing: Trump 'not going to be removed from office for this': Terry Moran on Mueller report
-
Now Playing: 'In every way, this is more significant than Watergate': House Intel Chairman Schiff
-
Now Playing: 'Donald Trump won, we didn't need WikiLeaks, we had Wisconsin': Kellyanne Conway
-
Now Playing: In a big field, 2020 candidates can sell 'personal story in a retail way': Chris Christie
-
Now Playing: 'Significant concern' in WH about what will be in the Mueller report: Jonathan Karl
-
Now Playing: Border crisis 'can't be denied or ignored anymore': WH press secretary Sarah Sanders
-
Now Playing: 2020 campaign is about 'rebuilding' middle class: Rep. Tim Ryan
-
Now Playing: Border crisis is Trump's 'manufactured chaos that he's created': Top Dem
-
Now Playing: 'Progressive policies can win. Being branded as a socialist is problematic': Dowd
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden 'failed' with response to accusations: Democratic strategist