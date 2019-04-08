Transcript for Beto O'Rourke: 'Need to connect the dots' on Trump's rhetoric and mass shooting

We are joined now this morning by the other Texan in the 2020 presidential primary. Former congressman Beto O'rourke flew back to his hometown of el Paso. Thank you for joining us tell me, I understand you have just visited with some of the victims at the hospital of this attack. What can you tell us about how they're doing? It's incredibly heartbreaking to see what these families are going through right now. I met a woman yesterday who was shot in the chest. Her lungs were pierced. She is not just holding on, she is coming back as strong as you can possibly imagine. But it was not just one person alone in that family. Her mother was also shot in the stomach. Her aunt was also shot. We're seeing many families with multiple members who were shot, in some cases killed. This is a tragedy that there is just no way to prepare for in a community who, on average over the last ten years, saw 18 murders a year in a city of nearly 700,000 people, and to see at least 20 people killed yesterday, it's almost impossible to fully accept or comprehend. But I will tell you this, this is one of the strongest communities on the planet. The way that the people of el Paso have come together, donating blood, bringing food to university medical center, rallying for those families who are suffering right now or who have lost a loved one just makes me so proud and so inspired and has got to compel us to do everything possible to make sure that this does not continue to happen in the United States of America. You've said that the president is fueling hate in this country. Are you suggesting that he bears responsibility for what we just saw in El Paso? I am because he does. Someone who describes Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals, who has sought to ban all muslims, all people of one religion from traveling to the United States or who calls Nazis and white supremacists very fine people. He doesn't just tolerate, he encourages the kind of open racism and the violence that necessarily follows that we saw here in El Paso, Texas. There's been a rise in hate crimes every single one of the last three years in this country. It's not solely because of president trump. It is Fox News. It is the warnings of invasions that we hear on that channel. It's these groups on the internet, but for the commander-in-chief of this country, the person in the highest position of public trust to say these kinds of things, it's not just here in El Paso, it's the tree of life massacre at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, the shooter who cited the caravans that the president has warned us about and the fear that George Soros was financing those campaigns, again, something that president trump encouraged, orhe fact that the christchurch shooter in new Zealand also cited president trump and the islamaphobia that he seeks to insight in this country and around the world, all of this is connected. If we just accept this as a natural disaster, just what our fate and our fortune and our future is in this country, we will get more of the same. So in addition to sensible gun policies -- and we must adopt and sign those into law -- we also need to connect the dots on this hatred and racism that is coming from the highest positions of power in this country. Beto O'rourke, thank you for joining us from El Paso.

