24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

'We were bewildered just like everybody else' reporting live on 9/11: Gibson

Martha Raddatz, Pierre Thomas and Charlie Gibson join George Stephanopoulos on &quot;This Week&quot; to reflect on 9/11 as the 20th anniversary approaches.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live