Transcript for 'It might be a little bit too little, too late for Joe Biden': Gov. Chris Christie

This is going to be a big day on Tuesday. Almost a third of America is voting. It's on to super Tuesday, which is less than 72 hours from now, and we're going to stun the If we're going to beat Donald Trump in November, then we need to take him on in the swing states like North Carolina. My campaign is built for the long haul and we're looking forward to these big contests. Everyone looking ahead to super Tuesday right there. Let's talk about it with our roundtable. Joined by Chris Christie, Heidi Heitkamp, Matthew dowd, and Yvette Simpson. Matt, let me begin with you, how much did the race change last night? A ton. This race changed in 30-day time. We had a front-runner Joe Biden to begin with. We lost a front-runner, no front-runner, weak front-runner, strong front-runner and now a weak front-runner with Bernie Sanders again. This race as I have said from the beginning is going to be filled with twists and turns. But Tuesday night, Yvette, is such a huge night. You've got basely a third of the delegates in play. It does appear that Bernie Sanders is going to get the majority of the delegates that night, but still has real pockets of weakness. Especially in the African-American community. You know, particularly among older African-Americans. South Carolina really exposed that weakness. The fact that over 40 voters who were African-Americans supported Joe Biden. North Carolina's a little different. More moderate, more religious and more conservative and resistant to change. But I do think he has a lot of work still to do among older African-American voters. And we'll see how that translates to places like Alabama, Mississippi -- we know that Alabama votes on super Tuesday, Tennessee as well, Virginia. And later contests how that works across the south. It does, Heidi Heitkamp, this looks like this is moving toward a two-person race. You'll see these numbers continue to percolate and evolve. But last night, let's admit it, it was great night for Joe Biden, he got a big bump, I think you told you, George, he got $5 million overnight. That's an infusion that he desperately needed. I think it's really important not to look at you know who's winning each one of these primaries, but how many delegates are they getting, how many delegates are being allocated, and if you can't break 30% in a democratic primary should you be the nominee of democratic party when 60% of the rest of the democratic party say we want someone other than you. That will be the argument that plays out over the next several months. It appears, Chris, like president trump wants to play a role in that process. Every chance he gets -- He wants to play a role in everything. That's the president. He wants to play a role in everything. He wants to be the center of attention all the time. That's no surprise. As I watched last night, what I'm thinking is, it might be too little, too late for Joe Biden, in this respect that, you know a lot of people have already Especially California. Right, but in a lot of other places, too. Early voting is pretty much the norm across the country in terms of being available. You know, a lot of people will have voted well before they saw that big win last night. And the $5 million overnight is great but it doesn't mean anything for Tuesday. It means something for beyond Tuesday, so I think Bernie Sanders will have a big night on Tuesday night. It won't be determinative. The key is, who's going to drop out after Tuesday night? Is Elizabeth Warren going to stay in, is mayor Pete going to stay in? Is Amy klobuchar going to stay in? Those are the questions. The more consolidation, the more it gets to binary choice, that's when people really get to make a determination. George, we have learned a lot of things in this ocess. One of the things that we learned you can't capture what's going on right before. I don't think anyone expected in the last 72 hours that he would win by 29 points. Nobody expected that. A small amount of time between now and Tuesday, it will be hard to capture what's going on in all these states across the country. I think every poll before now you could ignore. And Yvette, one of the big questions for Biden, that cluster of states across the south, Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, if he gets the kind of percentage of the black vote that he got in South Carolina, he could have a pretty decent night. He could, but the question is, is there a Jim Clyburn willing to put their name on him that has that kind of infrastructure, I don't think there's any state like south Carolina where he's going to get that momentum. We'll see older black leaders starting to come out. Will that be enough in that short amount of time? I just don't know. Heidi, the argument is just crystallizing through this primary process, coming down to Biden and Sanders, you heard it on the air right there, Bernie saying, the way we're going to win by bringing these new voters into the process. Biden saying, if you go Bernie you're going to be hurting Democrats running for the house and the senate. There's an old adage, give me an older voter over a younger perspective voter any time. Older voters will show up on election day. It's important to not only look in the primaries, this all happens not in a vacuum. We got the coronavirus, we had a interview for senator Sanders on "60 minutes," where people went, maybe, whoa. Support of Fidel Castro. Right. And you had Joe Biden with that beautiful moment with the pastor in South Carolina, reminding people what they really liked about him. This is an emotional choice that people are going to make. I think Elizabeth is going to do better. She'll do better than what people will do. She might get beat in Massachusetts by Bernie Sanders. She's never been popular in Massachusetts. If you look at her favorability ratings. She's a national political figure and I think when women, especially young women, look at the choice's only going to be older white men, I think women might come out and say we need to make a statement for someone -- That's been the choice for Elizabeth Warren in four contests and she's got 8% in every one. And now's the third older white man on the ballot, Bloomberg, still the biggest X factor. He was facing pressure from Joe Biden to get out of the race. He's not getting out before they vote on super Tuesday, no chance he'll do that. And I do also think that Mike Bloomberg is a practical guy, I don't think he's in this for an emotional reason other than to beat Donald Trump. If Bloomberg sees after Tuesday that he really doesn't have any traction, his values, is he's a Republican. At a core his Valls, outside of gun control and climate, he's a Republican. He's been a Republican, he was an independent and now he's a Democrat because it's convenient. They know that. You saw his numbers in the south Carolina exit poll. He did do advertising, even though he wasn't on the ballot. So I think Bloomberg has big choices to make on Tuesday. I think Matt's right, any of the polls we have seen up until now don't really matter. We'll see what the new dynamic means to those voters, the ones who haven't voted when they go to the polls on Tuesday. Matthew, what might Bloomberg do with his money going forward? Certainly, we have to reassess how much money really matters in this race. Tom Steyer didn't make the threshold in South Carolina. He outspent Joe Biden 18 to 1 in South Carolina. One of the questions we have to ask. I think this democratic race, going to something that Heidi said, it ahs three fundamental questions, we're down to a two-person race. First, Joe Biden raised it. Electability. Who can retain the most people in this race? It's, do voters want incremental change? All candidates are for change. Anyone running against an incurl bent is a change candidate. Do you want incremental change or more fundamental change with the nature of the economy? Third, there's an emotional choice here between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden? Do you want somebody who's full of that anger, full of that fervor, willing to take that whole system on? Or, do you want someone calm, relaxed, we can do this? I want to bring the country together. I think the democratic party has to ask themselves on those three choices who's the best one. Even if Bernie has a good night on Tuesday it looks like he'll be on track for a plurality at the convention, but not the majority, this question could be met in Milwaukee. Someone going into Milwaukee with the lead but not a majority and then who knows what happens. Absolutely. I think the longer you get these moderates corporate Democrats staying in, the more that happens, he'll probably get nearly as many delegates. Bernie Sanders said it earlier, you want to be appearing to robbing these folks of the candidate they've been voting for all along. Replace the person going into the contest has the most votes. His strategy in 2016. I don't think that's true. I was hoping he'd set the record straight in the interview. His original position was that he did not want superdelegates at all, and that was not going to fly. All right, they started to negotiate. That's how we got to the second vote. 500 superdelegates on the second vote. That was a negotiated point. We really do as a party have to get to more of a democratic process. All these people out to vote. All these delegates. A race of 500 -- he got the process he negotiated to. The original position was, eliminate all superdelegates. Honestly a conversation we should have. Why do we through all of these contests when 500 people can decide in Milwaukee that they're going to vote for someone else? Let's ignore for a moment of the superdelegates. If he comes in and has only 40% of the pledged delegates. I don't care if it's any either and 60% of the other pledged delegates say we're going to go with Joe Biden. Is it unfair? Absolutely. Going into the contest that person didn't have those votes. This is -- What it's doing it's promoting the elite over everybody -- Let me give me an analogy here. This is a nine-inning -- the process of selecting a nominee is a nine-inning game. Bernie Sanders' argument is, if they're ahead after the seventh inning we should call the game. The process is, if you don't have enough delegates, the other delegates can get together and say this is who we want before we even get to the convention. Elizabeth Warren or Pete buttigieg want my delegates to vote for this candidate. That's part of the game. Superdelegates are part of the you can act like you don't want them. That's the process. Chris Christie, you're happy to stay out of this conversation. You're not coming to Milwaukee? I'll be in Milwaukee. We talked about, we started this at the beginning, we talked about the democratic primary being the most diverse, from an ethnic, racial and gender perspective. Here's what we got, the three main people for Tuesday -- are three white men between the ages of 77 and 78, that's the diversity we got in this democratic primary. So, you know, I think there's a lot that needs to be looked at in terms of the process if the democratic party wants to be reflective of their voters. And the energy of the party, is Joe Biden going be able to build the infrastructure and get people energized. Yes, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but she did nowhere close of what Barack Obama did in energizing the elect -- Even Bernie Sanders conceded in the interview that he hasn't beat Obama yet in trying to organize and energize new voters. Let's look at New Hampshire, Bernie got 152,000 votes in new Hampshire. He got half of that in the last New Hampshire primary. Not only did he not perform as well as he did in '16 he really underperformed and the whole point of this, and you know you accuse us all the time, Chris, of playing identity politics, but we have three different people with three different ideas on how to run the country. Democrats are picking the idea where we're going to head towards in public policy. The difference between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden is pretty stark, in terms of medicare for all, in terms of tax structure. So, you know the bottom line is, you do have diversity, you have diversity of ideas which is a great diversity. We're reminded that anything can happen this week. Matthew, we saw this huge drop in the stock market as the coronavirus continues to spread, that creates quite a different background in the general election. This is a global crisis. It focuses on the leadership we want in America in the midst of a global crisis, on one hand. That raises huge concerns. The economy has taken a major hit, which has been what's held Donald Trump to his 43% or 44%. If that disappears that's a huge problem for him. Third, it raises the concerns about what we're not doing on health care in this country and infrastructure. Because we're not funding rural hospitals. Where this is going be front and center. We're basically providing health care through emergency rooms because of a system that we don't have access and affordability to. So that issue of health care is going to be huge. The president seemed concern this week. Listen, I think he should be. This is a significant crisis to deal with. He should be concerned about it. I think he's concerned about it. Listen, he's not going to change who he is. We have had this conversation dozens of times. He's not going to ring the bells and yell and scream like it's a crisis, but when you listen to Dr. Fauci, and I heard vice president Biden, who I like, but trying to say that somehow these people have been muzzled, I saw Fauci give complete answers, full answers, and very, very smart -- At yesterday's press conference. As did the head of the CDC. They're engaged and ready to go. The fact is, we'll see how it all plays out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.