Transcript for 'It was a brilliantly executed operation': Defense secretary on al-Baghdadi raid

president said earlier, this is a great day for America, a great day for the world. The president made a bold decision to launch this raid and our military service members and interagency partners executed brilliantly. Earlier in the year we defeated the physical caliphate and now its leader is dead so it's a great day. And watching that in the situation room must have been quite extraordinary. Let us know what aircraft were involved. This started a couple of weeks ago, the president said. You had eyes on him. Take us through it. The started lining up some time ago and in the past couple weeks the operational forces which were one of several options available to the president started rehearsing and practicing and doing what they would have to do on the objective. It wasn't until Thursday and then Friday the president chose his option and gave us the green light to proceed as we did yesterday. Chose the option meaning he wanted to do a ground raid? That's right. Hele born raid onto the objective in the province. I know you've been looking for him. The Pentagon has been looking for him. The U.S. Has been looking for him. For years. For years. What was the break here? Good, very good intelligence work by the intelligence community. We had cooperation from partners, and of course -- Help from the kurds? I won't get into details. The president spoke that we did get help from other countries with regard to the past 24, 48 hours for sure. But a lot of good intelligence work by those professionals. So you're in the situation you're watching this go down. Eight aircraft. Can you tell us what kind of aircraft? I'm sure you had surveillance over the area. And the president described this as like watching a movie. So tell us what that movie was. We did have a number of aircraft, different types, principally -- I don't want to get into details but principally the ch 47s. Helicopters? Helicopters. To put the raid force on the ground. They were on the ground for two-plus hours. Let me go back a little bit. They came under fire at one point the president said? They did early on. There were locals in the area and others and it's always hard to positively identify them but of course some of the helicopters took fire and of course we returned fire in self-defense.

