Transcript for 'I don't buy' that 70% of Americans will be vaccinated by July 4: Nate Silver

president Biden's goal is to have 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4th. The white house has launched a month-long vaccination blitz for June, but with shots averaging below 1 million per day, we wanted fivethirtyeight's Nate silver to see if the U.S. Can meet that goal. Unfortunately if you do the math, I think we're likely to fall a little short of 70%. As of this week, 64% of adults have received at least one dose according to the CDC. That's not bad at all, but only about 1% of adults are getting vaccinated each week. We might get to 67% or 68%, but 70% is probably a stretch. One thing that may have slowed things down is when federal officials paused the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It was supposed to be the quick and easy vaccine. We have been stuck at about 100,000 per day, and j&j has been expiring. States are getting creative with a variety of sticks to encourage vaccination. Everything from free weed, to free doughnuts to college compensation. With new, more contagious variant spreading that's causing a rise of cases in the uk, it's time to head out to your pharmacy and get your shot. I do think we're going to get there efferently. Okay. Our thanks to Nate for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.