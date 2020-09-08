Transcript for 'I buy the conventional wisdom that Harris is the favorite' for Biden VP pick: Silver

Every one of the women I've, we've interviewed is qualified and I've narrowed it down. Someone on your own vp selection committee reportedly has been critical of some, some in contention, like senator kamala Harris for not being more conciliatory. Since she went toe to toe with you during the debates. I made it really clear that I don't hold grudges. I think it was a debate, it's as simple as that, and she's very contention. Joe Biden's pick for vice president coming any day now. Betting markets say kamala Harris is the favorite. Let's see what Nate silver thinks of that. I've got to be honest with you, I don't think these betting markets are all at smart. With that said, unless you're in Joe Biden's head or reading his notes, we're all playing guessing ges with who his running mate may be. Here's one piece of evidence, of the 28 people nominated to be vice president as part of major presidential tickets since world War II 20 were senators or governors. Or about 70%. That might favor senator kamala Harris over other ssibilities like Susan rice. Another data point, of those 28 vice presidential nominees, 13 would later go on to run for president, so about half, but that number shoots up to 75% of those who actually became vice president. With Joe Biden ahead in polls, that vp spot becomes even more valuable. So when I hear advisers complaining that Harris is too ambitious, no reason to keep her off the ticket. The vp is often a steppingstone to presidential aspirations. As it was of course for Joe Biden. The last number -- 78 is how old Joe Biden will be as of inauguration day. Harris at age 55 would fit the bill, also Susan rice at 55. Illinois senator Tammy Duckworth who's 52. Add it up I'm not really making predictions here. I buy the conventional wisdom that Harris is the favorite, well-known, well-qualified name that has run for national office before. Thanks to Nate. Are we heading toward chaos

