Transcript for 'I do not buy that COVID deaths are over counted': Nate Silver

One of the most unsettling signs of America's partisan divide is revealed by how people perceive the tragic death toll of the virus. Both sides doubt the official numbers. But Democrats think it's likely too low, Republicans too high. Coming off the president's suggestion that his political enemies are inflating the mortality rate. We asked fivethirtyeight's Nate silver to weigh in. It's an important question. I have a simple answer -- I don't buy that covid deaths are overcounted, in fact, I think the opposite is probably true and that deaths have been undercounted instead. A lot of covid deaths aren't occurring in hospitals, 50% in Connecticut have been in nursing homes for example, and some people may have died before being tested. Remember, there's been a shortage of tests. New York City has about 15,000 confirmed deaths but an additional 5,000 probable deaths, cases where doctors or medical examiners, reported as covid, even though no lab tests. How do we know those probably deaths were covid. We can look at excess mortality. How many more people are dying from any cause. In Illinois for example, there were more than 3,000 excess deaths through late April, only 1900 confirmed to be covid. Something that could be too conservative in counting deaths. Human error might be at play. Doctors might enter coronavirus instead of covid-19 on a death certificate. Nationwide, in fact, experts think the real number could be closer to 100,000 covid deaths already. One small silver lining is that a death that gets confirmed today may actually have occurred a few weeks ago, which could mean the curve has been slipping down a little faster than we thought, but it doesn't change the fact that a lot of Americans are dying probably more than the official numbers indicate. Thanks to Nate for that.

