‘I buy that rank choice voting’ will change the outcome of NYC mayoral race: Silver

538's Nate Silver on how New York City’s first election with rank choice voting could change the outcome of the city’s Democratic mayoral primary.
1:34 | 06/08/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘I buy that rank choice voting’ will change the outcome of NYC mayoral race: Silver

