Do you buy that Trump can ride a midwest path to victory in 2020?

More
FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver looks at what polling data says about the likelihood of the 2020 electoral map looking like it did in 2016.
2:10 | 06/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Do you buy that Trump can ride a midwest path to victory in 2020?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:10","description":"FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver looks at what polling data says about the likelihood of the 2020 electoral map looking like it did in 2016.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"71372382","title":"Do you buy that Trump can ride a midwest path to victory in 2020?","url":"/ThisWeek/video/buy-trump-ride-midwest-path-victory-2020-71372382"}