Let's get a response from the trump campaign. We're joined by seniored a viedzer, Jason Miller. Jason, thank you for joining us this morning. Before we get into the meat of the interview, we extend our condolences to president trump and his family for the death of his younger brother Robert last night. Thank you. Appreciate that very much. It's a very solemn here at trump headquarters. I know the president would very much appreciate those words, George. And do you have any idea -- I know the president was planning on campaigning every day this week, including going to Wisconsin, will those plans have to be changed at this point? I haven't spoken with the president at this morning. We'll probably be putting some more information out there later this afternoon, possibly first day tomorrow morning. No changes at the moment. Let's talk about Bernie Sanders, right now, he said that the president was undermining democracy by defunding the postal service, how do you respond? I think, George, you hit the nail on the head, when you asked Bernie Sanders what was his plan to fix this, and he punted to Nancy Pelosi who's on vacation, the entire house has taken an August recess. They're not even here dealing with it. I think it's a little disingenuous for the Democrats to be making noise on this. Not in February, March, April, may, popping up now. I think what's really going on here is, they're trying to change the rules and try to institute something that normally takes five, ten years to take place. The fact of the matter is, we've seen universal mail-in voting has been a disaster and to rush this -- everyone remembers the hanging Chads in Florida in 2000, imagine that in ten, 15 states across the country. In fact, Jason, the Democrats did take action early in the spring. They passed an emergency funding bill for the postal service. It's not just the Democrats raising concerns about this right now, Mitt Romney the nominee for the Republican party in 2012 has responded to these claims of possible widespread voter fraud. Let's take a look. I don't know of any evidence that voting by mail would increase voter fraud. The good news is that, if there were some allegation of impropriety, get signatures matched with the voters. In fact, that's what's been happening in states where they have had elections. No, not at all. Mitt Romney is wrong. Mitt Romney was wrong in 2012 and blew the election to Barack Obama. Which we should have won. Mitt Romney should take a look at Patterson, New Jersey, a quarter of the votes were thrown take a look at Carolyn Maloney, is the winner of that. Look at Nevada -- But let me stop right there, because when the votes are thrown out, that shows that the system are working, the votes that could have been fraudulent, get taken out. If indeed they don't meet the requirements. But to carry on for six weeks afterward, did Carolyn Maloney really win that race? Her opponent doesn't think so. You take a look at Patterson, New Jersey, a quarter of the vote -- George, even when your marketplace competitor, CBS did a test run, mailed out cards, a return rate, they had 3%. A state where you have 10,000 votes separating the two candidates like we did in Wisconsin last time, you're going to throw a 3% error rate potentially into that. The fact of the matter is, it takes time. It takes upwards of five, ten years to safely and responsibly get this in place. Democrats are now trying to rush this through. And have wholesale changes in five, ten weeks. Even worse, George, take a look at Nevada, a bill they passed in the dead of night where they're trying to allow ballot harvesting, trying to allow people to send in applications after the election date, everyone should have one vote. Safe and secure in how that's done. You can't have ballots coming in up to a week later. This is like tip o'neill back in the day holding up the vote until he gets enough votes to win. That's the goal here for the Democrats. In Pennsylvania, your campaign has sued the state over the plans for mail-in ballots, the judge ordered you to produce evidence that it leads to widespread voter fraud, did you turn that evidence in and what was it? Yes, so for the public examples that have been out there, earlier this year, it went to the mail-in voting in Philadelphia, you still had a number of people, a large number of people who voted in person in addition to doing the mail-in, we also had the example of the Philadelphia elections judge who indicted and sentenced earlier this year. Someone who had been scamming the polls earlier this year and making money off of it. What does that have to do with mail-in voting? Additional aspects of fraud indicated that in the case. The president, the vice president, many of his top advisers voted by mail all the time. Your campaign is also encouraging voters in states like North Carolina to vote by mail, doesn't that undercut the president's case? No, not at all. What the president is calling about universal vote by mail. To be clear on this, despite the avalanche of news coverage, this is where we literally have tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions of live ballots being sent out to people. Look, it could be going to someone who no longer lives at that location, dead people, where dogs and cats have received official communications from registrars, from secretaries of states, it takes a long time for states to put this together safely and securely, and to rush this through it's a disaster. They could be doing it better if the president would agree to more funding for the postal service. Why aren't they back in Washington trying to come up with solution. This is all about politics. Respectively speaking I think the media is being taken for a ride by the democratic party. They don't want to talk about Joe Biden heading into the democratic convention. The fact that Joe Biden doesn't have anyone on the Sunday shows talking about his candidacy is because it's a complete disaster. 30 years ago, you had a great slogan, it's the economy, stupid, one of the greatest in the all-time history. Bernie Sanders and kamala Harris are trying to say, hey, stupid, I want to raise your taxes. The wrong message to be sending coming out of this covid recovery. Right now, the national polling has him up about eight points over president trump right now. Actually we're in a better place than we were four years ago. Going into, all the trend lines are looking positive. In the battle grounds either leading or margin of error. We've seen a lot of progress. I like where we are in Minnesota, Michigan, definitely moving in the right direction. I'd also point out that Joe Biden knows that he has real problems with his own base, that he has problems with his candidacy. That's why he's running advertisements reaching out to African-Americans in the general election. Not something you normally see from Democrats in a general election. He knows his base is weak. He had to pick a radical Progressive like kamala Harris to come on his ticket. We feel good about where things are going. The Democrats will get a bump this week in the polls for sure, this is something historically Democrats get a nice bump from the convention, I wouldn't be surprised if it's upwards of eight to ten points, I think it will be a pretty sizable bump. This convention might play well in Brooklyn, New York, not so much in Brooklyn, Iowa. With all the glitz and trimmings. What are you seeing that we're not seeing, the polling has Biden up in Michigan, he's up in Pennsylvania. He's up in Wisconsin. He's up in Minnesota where you just talked about as well. By two points. By two points in Minnesota. That's part of the reason we'll be back in Minnesota tomorrow with the president. We think this is a state that we can flip. We lost by 45,000, 50,000 votes last go-round. We think this is our crosshairs. The stage is shifting quite a bit. With the terrible leadership coming from the governor we've seen in the state. George, the media pollsters haven't corrected their models since 2016. The same way they undercounted trump voters and missed so much nothing fundamentally has take a look -- go to the most recent Washington post/abc poll where you undercounted Republicans by 27%. The exit polls from CNN and other folks had it at 36 Democrat, 33 Republican in 2016. And the most recent national survey that we saw from ABC and Washington post only had 24% Republican sampling. There's no scenario where 27% of Republicans have all Republicans have all just magically gone pouf and disappeared. We're looking at models that were corrected in 2016, correct in 2020. We feel good about where we are. Finally, before we go, the president was asked yesterday whether he thinks kamala Harris for the second time is eligible for running for president. Here's what he said. Will you say now that kamala Harris is eligible to run and be vice president or president based on being born in Oakland, California? I have nothing to do with that. I read something about it. The lawyer happens to be the lawyer happens to be a brilliant lawyer. He wrote an article saying there could be a problem. It's not something that I'm going to pursuing. During the 2016 primaries, the president raised similar questions about Ted Cruz, you were working for Ted Cruz at the time. You responded to those allegations then forcefully. Even Lindsey graham said that kamala is unequivocally an American citizen. Why can't the president say clear slily, he sees eligible to run for president. He said last night at his press conference it's not something -- That's not what he said. I'm telling you exactly what he said. Not something that the campaign is pursuing, not something that we brought up. He did not say she's eligible to run for president. George, he made very clear not something he brought up. Something that the media brings up to him in his press conferences or interview formats. It's not something that anyone in our campaign is talking about. The president said that it's not something he's pursuing and not something we're interested in it. In our opinion, it's case closed. End of story. It's good to hear you, case closed. Your campaign, a lawyer on the campaign did retweet the article that raised the questions about whether or not kamala Harris was eligible. She wasn't speaking for the campaign, I am. Okay, Jason Miller, thanks very much.

