Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel joins ABC News as contributor

More
ABC News announces that Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago and Obama White House chief of staff, has joined ABC News as a contributor.
0:06 | 07/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel joins ABC News as contributor

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:06","description":"ABC News announces that Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago and Obama White House chief of staff, has joined ABC News as a contributor.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"64328019","title":"Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel joins ABC News as contributor","url":"/ThisWeek/video/chicago-mayor-rahm-emanuel-joins-abc-news-contributor-64328019"}