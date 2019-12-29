Transcript for 'He wants it over with': Chris Christie on Trump’s impeachment attacks on Pelosi

statements you wouldn't comply if you were subpoenaed in the impeachment trial? Correct. The reason I wouldn't is it's all designed to deal with trump doing what he's done his whole life, trying to take the focus off him. First of all, I would obey any subpoena that was sent to me. After saying he would refuse to comply if he were subpoenaed to testify in the senate impeachment trial, Joe Biden has cleaned up those remarks, reversed himself and said he would comply. Now the powerhouse round table is here. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, Stephanie brown, James, Rick Klein and Susan Davis. Thank you all for joining us. Governor Christie, clearly Nancy Pelosi has gotten under the president's skin by holding back the articles of impeachment. Every single day of this holiday break he's attacked her over this on Twitter. Why is he so eager to have a trial? I just think he wants it over with. We all know what the result is going to be. He sees this as an opportunity to continue to fire up his base and to beat on somebody in Nancy Pelosi who has made, in my view, a huge political mistake. These are the worst political mistakes to make. As someone who has made them, these are the ones you know are a mistake when you do them and you get talked into it. Nancy Pelosi's instincts were no impeachment unless there's bipartisan support. She got talked into it by the radical elements of her caucus. Now she has to live with the results which are the president's numbers going up in all key states. He's beating every Democrat in every swing state. I think what he sees and what you're seeing with the tweeting is the president saying he's got a winning hand and that's what he's doing. Stephanie, what is speaker Pelosi trying to accomplish? What you call a mistake is what I call speaker Pelosi defending democracy by saying we have to hold this president accountable. She's waiting to move forward with the impeachment because she wants to see how Mitch Mcconnell is going to play this. Are we going to have a fair process in the senate where we can have impartial senators look at the facts. Like van Hollen who just said in this interview -- van Hollen just said overwhelming evidence. I've already seen it. That's impartiality? For him to say on Fox News that he will do everything he can to work in lock step with the white house. What's the difference? There's a big difference. Van Hollen made his judgment. That's not impartiality. I agree with you on that. The difference is -- Good. That's it. Mitch Mcconnell is the leader of the senate. He is responsible for a fair and just process. I want to play a flashback from the 1999 senate trial of Bill Clinton. It's an interesting moment. I remember vividly covering it. It was the one and only objection issued by a senator. It was Tom Harkin Democrat from Iowa who objected to people referring to them as a jury. I don't think it would be a valid precedent that we would be looked upon as jurors. Something other than being a juror. That's why I raise that objection. The chairman is of the view that the senator from Iowa's objection is well taken. The senate is not simply a jury. It's a court. Counsel should refrain from referring to senators as jurors. That's the chief justice Rehnquist ordering the house impeachment managers not to refer to the senators as jurors. I think what's important about that perception is, if that's a political process, that's Donald Trump's comfort zone. Politics in this is like gambling in the casino. If that's where it lands, and that's where the public's perception is, Republicans are comfortable there. Nancy Pelosi has got what she wants out of the delay. They've got under the president's skin. They have one Republican who is having concerns about this. Maybe that puts pressure on Mitch Mcconnell. Mitch Mcconnell says we know where the numbers are. We know it's a political process. He's comfortable. Mcconnell is not going to agree to have witnesses. Right. I thought that van Hollen was interesting. He said we're going to have a trial. Does that mean Pelosi is going to back down? There's a precedent here. They'll land on what happened in the Clinton impeachment. They achieved a bipartisan vote 100-0 vote on the process. The rules of the road. How many hours of evidence you're going to hear, that kind of thing. At the end of the process they decided to hear from more witnesses. Which took 51 votes. That's more realistic. The senate is a chamber of precedence. That's the place to follow. What I think Pelosi is trying to do is give her counter part in the senate, chuck Schumer, as much time to cut a deal with Mitch Mcconnell. Where's it going to go? Mcconnell said what he's going to do. He's going to do what you said. He's going to say let's do it like we did in the Clinton years. Let's have the evidence presented and then have a vote. If you can get 51 votes for witnesses, we'll have witnesses. He said that's not what he prefers. If there's 51 votes after all the evidence is presented, then there's 51 votes for it. That's where they'll land. I don't think Schumer could get a better deal. The senate trial is the first time we'll hear from the white house. They didn't participate in the house process. They will be on the floor of the senate. Led by pat Cipolone. How the white house performing could affect the witnesses. If the white house performs like Mick Mulvaney did at the podium, you might find senators that want to hear by Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton. Don't count out how the white house plays this and how it affects that agreement on witnesses. Also, the president has been on a different page. He wants witnesses. Pat Cipolone is one of the best lawyers in Washington, D.C. He's measured and reasonable. He'll come across well. The wild card in Washington as it has been since January 20th of 2017 will be president trump. How he conducts himself -- He says he wants Mulvaney testifying and Pompeo testifying and Biden testifying. Take a breath, Jon. He also said he was going to testify in front of Bob Mueller. I remember that too. The president says those things to push the outer limits and then come back from there. He's done that dozens of times. Stephanie, is it a mistake for Pelosi to back down and send the articles over if she doesn't have an agreement on witnesses? She's going to have to move forward in some kind of way. I agree she's waiting for her colleague to do what he can do in the senate. Mitch Mcconnell has said he's going to work lock step with the white house. She's going to move forward. She's already come this far. Are there going to be democratic defections? I doubt it. Mansion is going to be on board? I think we'll see GOP defections. He's laughing over that. I think we'll see Collins come around. I think we'll see Romney be there. I think that's more what the story is going to be. Keep an eye on Joe mansion and Doug Jones. Remember the other politics about this that no one has talked about, but I think it's a key part of this. One of the other reasons I think she's delaying is she doesn't want this trial over before the state of the union. She doesn't want the president to come in being, as he'll call it, the exonerated, acquitted president of the United States and make the state of the union. She wants that cloud over him for politics. That would put it up against the Iowa caucuses. She doesn't care about the Iowa caucuses. She's not running. Rick, how is this playing for democratic candidates? We heard Andrew yang saying -- he didn't say no trial. He basically said let's get this thing over with. He doesn't sound like a guy looking for a lot of witnesses. He said nobody talks to him about it on the campaign trail. He's right. That's what all the candidates are saying. There's this disconnect. They can't do anything about it, the five of them that are senators. They're stuck in this. It is frustrating for these candidates running for president. They want to replace him. They want to impeachment him. They believe he's unfit for office and should be replaced. They don't want to be talking about it. They're not getting the sense from voters it's going to move the needle. That is not where this game is being played for them. It's frozen the national conversation at a time where in normal circumstances we would be talking about the democratic primary. Speaking of moving needles, I want to put up a couple numbers. This is from fivethiryeight. We have one from the beginning of the year that showed Biden in first place, Sanders in second and we have one from Christmas day. Look at the numbers for the two front runners basically haven't changed. How many debates, Rick? Six of them so far. Everything has happened but nothing has happened. We've seen movement in the lower half. Andrew yang and Pete buttigieg, it's interesting. T have these frozen -- it feeds the the -- these are the two guys that are going to be left standing. That's the nightmare for the Democrats. Stephanie? It's going to be exciting times to see what happens in Iowa. Yes, they are the two frontrunners. We have Elizabeth Warren in there. We have to see what happens with Pete buttigieg. I think Iowa, South Carolina and Nevada, we'll see some movement. At the end of the day these two remain in the top three for the long haul. I'm trying to imagine the democratic convention. I'm jumping ahead here. Are we going to see arm in arm Warren and Biden, you know, Bernie Sanders and -- Yeah. We have to. They're all going to come together? We have to. We have no choice. Mayor Bloomberg with Elizabeth Warren. Who? Mayor Bloomberg? Never has a guy spent more money to less yield. He's up in rye with a. He's at 7% in Iowa from 0. For spending more money than all the rest of the candidates combined we'll give him a victory lap for 7%. He's giving himself one. I'm sure he is. You know who is? His consultants. They're making a fortune. They're the happiest people in America. We talk about the presidential candidates, how is this playing for congressional candidates? Impeachment? Yes. It's a wash. Look at the house vote, it's part of reason they got there. It wasn't the radical left. It was the centrists. That was the key moment. They said if I lose my seat over this, it will be worth it. The lack of political fear was surprising from where we started. We thought there would be nervous Democrats. I agree with Rick. I'm not sure impeachment is going to be what 2020 is waged on. It's something we'll forget about. In blue New Jersey, you know what's happening, very blue state. Jeff Andrew switches from Democrat to Republican in the middle of impeachment because of impeachment. Andy Kim, who won his seat two years ago, is losing to Katie Gibbs, his Republican challenger. Tom malnowski is losing to the son of the former governor. You could switch three seats back in New Jersey and I think impeachment is a large part of it, at least in New Jersey. Even in a blue state where Donald Trump's numbers are in the high 30s. Stephanie? Across the country, to your point, people are not talking about impeachment. It's about what's going to happen in November. Three seats in New Jersey, Republicans, it's going to be a

