Transcript for 'Constitution does not anticipate the impeachment trial of a former president': Wicker

off the table for this relief package. Well, I look forward to working with secretary buttigieg on a transportation infrastructure bill, and I would a whole lot rather be working with him this week on that sort of thing, maybe on a plan like his Republican governor in Indiana was able to get done on a bipartisan basis to pay for major infrastructure piece of legislation rather than going into really a meaningless messaging partisanxercise like impeachment, but look. I'm ready to work with secretary buttigieg. He called me the day he was nominated, and I think -- I think we both want to work on roads and bridges and the passenger rail and amtrak, and getting that done and paid for in a way that -- that we've done in a bipartisan manner in states like Indiana and Tennessee and Alabama. You mentioned impeachment. I want to get to that, but on the covid relief bill, you said back in December, more stimulus would be needed if the job situation doesn't improve. It hasn't improved. More than 200,000 jobs lost in December. Only 49,000 jobs gained in February. Isn't action still necessary? Well, I think Republicans are -- are willing to spend between $600 billion and $700 billion more. You know, on five occasions in 2020, Republicans in the senate, Democrats in the house came together with the administration and passed five covid relief packages. They were all done not only on a bipartisan basis, but with near unanimous support with the house and senate. Only this year after the president began his administration with a very hopeful speech about bipartisanship and unity, only this year have we somehow gotten to a point where this new president is saying, $1.9 billion, no IFS, ands or buts, and a group of ten Republicans talked to him the first chance he had to meet with congressional leaders, and really more the white house staff than the president absolutely rejected any of their proposals. But senator, doesn't that work -- The relief. Doesn't that work both ways? Under president trump Democrats supported these big proposals. Why won't Republicans support them for president Biden? Well, I think you have to look at what the situation is, and I'm glad you mentioned Larry somers. He was treasury secretary under president Clinton and one of the economic advisers under Obama, and he cautions this week, and speaks I think for a lot of Democrats. This package is way too big based on the fact we don't even know how much of the $900 billion from December has already even been obligated, much less spent, and this is going to cause inflation to be careful, and you have the budget office which came out a week ago, and this is a bipartisan, nonpartisan group. Not the organ of the Republican party, and basically cbo says that by the end of the year, the unemployment rate will be below 5%. Purchasing power of American families is going to be way up, and so the economic projections from this bipartisan group argue against something the size of a $1.9 trillion package that also anticipates a big tax hike. On impeachment, you just called it meaningless, and I know you believe it's wrong to try a former president, but president trump was in office when he advanced these false claims to overturn the election. He was in office on January 6th when the house managers' brief argues they exhorted them into a frenzy and aimed them like a loaded cannon down Pennsylvania avenue. Should the president be held accountable for those actions? Well, the question is twofold. Number one, is it constitutional -- does the constitution anticipate a senate trial of a president who's left office? And I think the overwhelming way of history and also a president indicates that this is not proper. Richard Nixon was about to be impeached by the house of representatives during his second term. He resigned from office, and impeachment evaporated. I think that's what most people have viewed about impeachment over the course of the decades and the centuries. As you know, there has been impeachment -- George. Go ahead. Constitutional lawyers can make an argument on either side. I went to law school and I practiced for awhile. That's what lawyers do, but let me also make this other point, and I called on the President-Elect Joe Biden not -- I called on him to ask that impeachment not occur, and I'll tell you. If President-Elect Joe Biden had asked Democrats in the house to forego this route, they would have done so, and I can't think of a more unifying act that he could have done. But I was asking you, sir -- It would have rewarded him and folks like you would have said it was a wonderful, unifying gesture. I was asking you about the president's actions. President trump's actions. Do you think he should be held accountable for his actions on January 6th, and his false claims leading up to January 6th? Well, the question is should he be convicted in an impeachment trial, and the answer is no, based on the fact that the constitution does not anticipate the impeachment trial of a former president, you know, the constitution says the chief justice presides over the senate trial of a president. The fact that the chief justice will not preside over the trial speaks volumes. I understand that argument, sir. I'm asking about the president's actions, what you think about the president's actions. Do you condone the president's actions? His legal brief says that at all times Donald Trump fully and faithfully executed his duties as president of the united States. Do you agree with that? The charge, George, in the impeachment in the one article impeachment is that he singularly incited a riot to invade the capitol, and I do not think that will be proved, no. Do you think the president should be held accountable for his actions on January 6th? If being held accountable means being impeached by the house and being convicted by the senate, the answer to that is no. Now if there are other ways in the court of public opinion, or if some -- if some criminal charge dawns on some prosecutor, perhaps there's another avenue there. Are you open to censure? I want to see if the constitution provides for the impeachment in trial for a former president. My answer to that is no. Should he be censured? 45 of us voted to dismiss the charge. Censure was offered by the minority leader in the house of representatives. He offered that. It was rejected, and in my view, that ship has sailed. Finally, sir, you voted to impeach president Clinton when you were house member and when you did so, you cited John Adams and his hope that none but honest and wise men inhabit the white house and then you went on Mr. Speaker, it is with great regret that I conclude the current occupant of the white house has utterly failed to live up to this standard. I cast my vote for impeachment to protect the long-term national interest of the united States, to affirm the importance of truth and honesty, and to uphold the rule of law in our nation. As you know, the president was impeached for lying about an affair. Why is that more impeachable than inciting an insurrection? Well, I'm not conceding that president trump incited insurrection. Let me say this. Republicans learned a it lot from the impeachment of president trump. He had been judged to have committed perjury in the state of Arkansas. Perjury is a felony under the law of every state, and that is the controlling principle that brought me to a yes vote on impeaching president Clinton. A member of the judiciary had determined that he lied under oath, thus committing perjury. Senator, thanks very much for your time this morning.

