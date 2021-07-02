Transcript for 'I can't countenance the support' of Marjorie Taylor Greene: Christie

Liberty. Liberty. Liberty. Liberty. I'm fine with being kicked off of my committees because it would be a waste of my time. You know who I am? I'm a very hard worker and I'm proud of it. So now I have a lot of free time on my hands which means I can talk to a whole lot more people all over this country and I'm going to be holding the Republican party accountable in pushing them to the right. Marjorie Taylor Greene there. The Republican member of congress who was kicked off her committees by a majority in the congress this week. All the Democrats plus 11 Republicans after a series of statements supporting the qanon conspiracy theory and even suggesting the assassination of Nancy Pelosi. We're going to talk to our round table, Sara Isgur, and Rahm Emanuel, Christina Greer, and Chris Christie. Sara, let me begin with you. You just saw Marjorie Taylor Greene claim this as a badge of honor. What's so interesting is that Democrats traditionally would lose seats in 2022 because their party controls the white house, but somehow Republicans have managed not to deal with this in their own caucus, allow Nancy Pelosi to get every Republican on record as either supporting or not supporting Marjorie Taylor Greene. The ads write themselves in the next couple of years. Now what's so frustrating though is that this incentivizes this exact sort of extremism behavior. Republicans tried to do it with ilhan OMAR, and Democrats with Marjorie Taylor Greene, and we have seen these freshman congressmen not hiring legislative staff, but only legal staff and they are trying to get intention and move further and further to the extreme. It's terrible for our country. It's terrible for our politics, and yet once again we see it working really well individually for the parties. Rahm, you served in the house. Is this something the Democrats should have been worried about? What, the precedent of -- I'm sorry, George. Taking action to kick her off the committees because the Republicans wouldn't do it themselves. Well, first of all, they should have done it themselves like they would have done with Steven king, and they took actions before, and this should go forward. The senate with Joe Mccarthy in the '50s, they censured him. There is no place, no space for anti-semitism, and for it to be accepted, that's the face of the Republican, a perception. That is a cancer in our society represented. You have over 200 members of the caucus supporting that and defending it. Look. Two things I think are really, really important. In our party, we had the party, wanting to do revolutionary things, and the party is behind them. You have in the Republican party, a battle between conservatives and people that believe in conspiratorial theories, and the theory which is why Sara is upset is winning. Back in the '60s, it was said there were dogs on civil rights legislators, and then they passed that legislation, and that same party nominated Barack Obama. The Republican party took a step back this week. Rather than deal with anti-semitism and a person who spouts racism openly. They actually embraced that person as part of the big tent. House Republicans. Yes, the house Republicans. Did the house Republicans mishandle it? 100%. You can't have morals -- a call for moral certainty and moral judgment when you accommodate people who take views that are totally repugnant to the moral space. Chris Christie, did house Republicans mishandle it? I just don't think as someone who had a wife who was two blocks away from the world trade center, and both of us lost friends that day, personal friends, I can't countenance the support of someone who is an 9/11 denier and all the other things that have been mentioned this morning that this woman has said and supported and now somehow tries to -- to rationalize, and as far as the future of the party, listen. I welcome a conversation like the conversation that was had back in the '60s and led by people like Ronald Reagan and William Buckley against folks at that time in the John birch society who was trying to do things and move our party in a certain direction. I think that's a debate that we need to have inside our party, and I feel confident that the result will be the same as it was back then with folks like Reagan and Buckley, real conservatives winning that argument, but it's an argument that obviously we're going to have to have given some of the things that have happened over the last couple of weeks. One of the things you heard on the house floor were Republicans bringing up statements from ilhan OMAR, the anti-semitic statements in the past, but Maxine waters where she was telling crowds to get in the face of Republicans. Right. Well, I just think these false equivalencies are a way that the Republican party can distract from the fact that they are promoting and feeding conspiracy theories. When we think about representative Greene, she has come into congress, and Joe Biden, who do they have? They have representative Greene and Donald Trump. Is this the future of the party, and as I think the more dangerous pieces, as we look to the strategy of Republicans going to states and seeing how many Republicans on the state level support representative Greene, how many Republicans on the state level are now censuring Republicans who are trying to work with Democrats, I think that's a larger, more dangerous question. This cancer has been in the party for quite some time. Republicans haven't ignored it, and in many ways have aided and abetted it, and they have now bred this dragon they don't know what to do with, and they're still trying to sidestep this. The fact only 11 Republicans voted with the Democrats is shameful, and that's something they need to reckon with as we continue to reckon with it January 6th as well. You're seeing this sidestepping we saw with senator wicker as well. The argument simply for most senate Republicans is this is simply not constitutional to try to former president. Is that enough? Well, listen, George. I have said before, my position on this is in terms of conduct, which is what I think needs to be focused on, the conduct of the president, not only on January 6th, but the weeks afterward. I'm troubled by the constitutional question of whether or not removal can really occur after removal has already occurred, and I think there are lots of other remedies to folks to deal with this, so I think there has to be accountability. I don't know that this is the best way to do it, and I have real questions about it. So I share those concerns, but it can't be in substitute for also saying that the conduct that went on here is unacceptable for any president of the United States who engaged him, and what I mean specifically is in the ten weeks after the election, an evaluation, he said the election was stolen when, in fact, there has not been any credible evidence brought forward to show that the election was stolen or illegitimate. Continuing to do that from the white house, from behind the seal of the president of the United States, all the way through to the end, we deserve better as a democracy for that to have been done, and as you Moe, I have been saying that since election night. My view on that hasn't changed. As this was happening on January 6th, you brought up the possibility of censure. Is it still possible to have some sort of censure towards the end? You heard senator wicker say that train has left the station. Well, I think both constitutionally you could have impeachment trial, send it to committee and bring up the 14th amendment third section which would ban president trump from running and combine it with a censure. I think the political system -- the Republican party doesn't take advice from me. They need it as well, but the entire country needs to put this chapter and be clear with unambiguous terms what happened here, the role the president played in inciting a riot, and then an insurrection on an equal branch of government. It's totally unacceptable. The Republican party when Joe Mccarthy was a cancer, had a censure in the senate. Two years later, he was done. We need to do this as a country. Not Democrats. Not just Republicans. Us together that a president of the United States on closing days cannot endanger the democratic system, and if that doesn't work, do it with both the 14th amendment and a censure that brings a moral clarity that what he did is wrong. Can you see that, Sara, getting votes for that on the floor? Such a fascinating vote this week when 145 members voted to retain Liz Cheney in her position, and the difference, it was a secret ballot. Obviously there are not votes in the Republican senate caucus to convict him for what happened. I think it's a mistake for Republicans because I agree with Rahm in the limited sense that it would actually be an opportunity for Republicans to distance themselves and move forward, but there aren't the votes. If it were a secret ballot, I would be fascinated to see what it would be, but also the house managers for the Democrats who are bringing this, the very liberal house managers made a fascinating argument in 80 pages all about why you could impeach a former offe holder and it's not the argument they were making, George. It's how they made the arguments. They relied on conservative methods, textualism, what the words in the constitution said, and how they would have been interpreted by the founders. I think they have, in fact, made Republicans take a very difficult vote on this impeachment, but there's no world in which they're going to have the votes. There's not going to be a censure either, and the Biden administration is going to start losing out because this is taking up legislation time and confirmation time for his secretaries and at some point, unfortunately, the country has to move on and hope that congress will do their job. You're going to see video of January 6th coming back. You're going to see not just an intellectual argument, an emotional argument from the house managers. Right, but we've seen time and time and time again, George, that the Republicans are unmoved. They are unmoved by the confederate flag in the capitol. They are unmoved by the chants and the insurrectionists, rioters, whatever you want to call these people, domestic terrorists is one name as well. Sadly this desire for Republicans to move on because we have legislation to do is not possible, George. We cannot have a democratic republic where this can ever happen again. This peaceful transition of power that we keep talking about, we had a president that didn't even attend the inauguration, and has consistently said that the election was stolen from him with absolutely no basis, with 60 court cases that he put in, and they would not abandon their ideals as justices that uphold the constitution. So we are in a crisis, and the faster we want to just move past it, this is what we've always done as a nation. We did it with the genocide of native Americans. We did it with slavery, and how we've treated the Chinese and Japanese, and various immigrants over time. This is part of our philosophy, and also one of our greatest weaknesses as a nation as we try to heal and build and move forward. It's not possible to just try and say, well, okay. That's one thing and, you know, Donald Trump is already out of office. Let's just move forward. We have to walk and move forward same time, and we cannot have insurrectionists. We can't have anti-semitic folks, and white supremacy, domestic terrorists roaming the halls of the capitol when we create the ideal of what the democratic republic should look like. How does Joe Biden handle it? How does he handle it? He's not a senator, and he's already said president trump was unfit for office. How should he proceed during the trial and after? He should let this be handled by the people on capitol hill. His answer saying he's not a senator is the right answer, but let me go back to one thing. I think the Democrats made a tactical mistake here for the country by not closing this door on the constitutional argument and going the route of censure and other -- as I said, other sanctions that could have been placed on this, and I also want to say this. The idea we didn't have a peaceful transfer of power, we did. What was just brought up, is proof of how strong our party is. Judges of both parties rejected the president. People went back on the floor of the congress the night of the attack to validate Joe Biden's election. I have more confidence in America today than I had before January 6th because of the durability and the strength of our institutions. I'll say this. The people who didn't stand up, will be held to account by the American people. That also shows the strength and durability of our democracy. Joe Biden sits in the oval office today. He's signing executive orders and making decisions and giving speeches. He's the president of the united States. So the peaceful transfer of power happened, and I frankly don't think Joe Biden cared a lick whether Donald Trump showed up in his inauguration or he didn't in terms of the legitimacy of his presidency and the peaceful transfer of power happened. And America's democracy is strong. That will be the last word

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.