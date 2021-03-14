COVID-19 bill 'the right size to address' the pandemic: Janet Yellen

More
George Stephanopoulos interviews Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on "This Week."
7:17 | 03/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 bill 'the right size to address' the pandemic: Janet Yellen

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:17","description":"George Stephanopoulos interviews Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen on \"This Week.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/ThisWeek","id":"76448183","title":"COVID-19 bill 'the right size to address' the pandemic: Janet Yellen","url":"/ThisWeek/video/covid-19-bill-size-address-pandemic-janet-yellen-76448183"}