Transcript for COVID-19 relief before election 'depends on the administration': Pelosi

Two weeks and two days to go in this race for the white house and president trump down in the polls facing persistent unemployment. A new surge in unemployment cases. Late last night in Wisconsin, which set new coronavirus records on Thursday and Friday he insisted that we're rounding the corner on the pandemic. Plus comments on Gretchen Whitmer. I guess they say she was threatened, right? And she blamed me. You have to get your governor to open up your state, okay? And get your schools open. Get your schools open. The schools have to be open, right? Lock them all up. And we go to our first guest, Nancy Pelosi. Madame speaker, thank you for joining us this morning. I want to get to the latest on the stimulus negotiations, your reaction tonight, governor Whitmer said this, this is the rhetoric that but the lives of me and other officials in danger. The president has to realize that the words of the president of the United States weigh a ton. And in our political dialogue, to put a fear tactic in there, especially a woman governor and her family, is to irresponsible. People listen to him and people think the president is important. And what he says should be adhered to. And so we have this horrible situation. But the people have awakened to him. 26 million people already voting. The biggest antidote to his poison is the vote. A lot of Americans are hurting as you know, madame speaker. I know you have been negotiating with a possible economic relief package. You spoke with secretary mnuchin last night. Are you closer to reaching a deal? We're seeking clarity. With all due respect to some of the people in the president's administration they're not legislatures. So when they said we're accepting the language on testing, they were making a light touch, changing shall to may, requirements to recommendations, a plan to a strategy, not a strategic plan. They took out 55% of the language that we had there for testing and tracing. And the tracing part is so important. Because communities of color had been disproportionately affected by this. So on this subject where we have agreement, we have agreement in the language yet, but I'm hopeful. Here is the big difference. Communities of color have more deaths than the white population. This, just think of this, if you were a child, a hispanic child has eight times more chance of going to the hospital with covid than a white child. A black child five times more chance of going to the hospital. That is because we have not addressed the problem. The testing. The tracing. The treatment. The mask wearing. The separation. The sanitation. All that goes with it. So hopefully we can learn from each other. We have pages and pages of how you would do this in the minority community. They put it -- crossed it all out and they said the government will pay for the tracing, but each stay will establish a strike that appropriate to it's circumstances. The CDC can provide guidance to the states on elements, can, no must, but noise that we have to but in addition to that we have to have a national plan. You cannot leave it up to the states. They need a plan to address the minorities. If you don't get an agreement in a 48 hour deadline. The 48 only relates to getting it done before the election, which we do. Don't you? Yes, which we do. But we're saying we have to freeze the design on some of these things. Are we going with it or not? What is the language. I'm optimistic because we have been back and forth on all of this. You know legislation. Shall is different from may. Shall, the difference amounts to this, if you think of it this simple way. One you say may, you're given the president a yes or a no. If you say shall, we must have it. If you trace, treat, ventilate, sanitize, all of it, we can open our schools and businesses. Even if you reach a deal with the white house around $1.82 trillion leader Mcconnell says he won't put something like that on the floor of the senate. He said a number of things and one of the things he said, I think yesterday, but it was important yesterday, is that if the white house and the house come to an agreement that he would put it on the floor. That is among his many statements. Most of the time he spent laughing. Pushing the pause button, telling states to go bankrupt, laughing. In his debate when Amy Mcgrath said what are you doing about stopping spread of the virus, he laughed. This is not funny. The president didn't take it seriously, Mcconnell has not taken it seriously. But we can stop this if we follow the science. And be ready for a vaccine that I hope will be soon. You have not spoken to the president in over a year. Are you willing to pick up the phone to close a deal to get this done? Let me say this. It isn't about the president. He says his representative -- president bush sent his representative. Professionals that know something about the policy. This is not unusual. However, however, I have a great deal of respect for the office that I hold. And I have a great deal of respect for the position that he holds. The president of the united States. This is not a casual conversation. This is about a meeting of the head of the first branch of government, the legislative branch, and the government. If there is a purpose, if there is a stipulation of trying to get something done, then perhaps we take this to that place when we can't solve other problems. But many of you have spent many times calculating how many times the president has misrepresented yes, we're going to do this for dreamers. Yes we're going to do this on immigration. Told us yes, we're going to do this on infrastructure. But then he doesn't. So again, you want to meet with them, you meet with them. As far as I'm concerned the speaker of the house must be respected in terms of what the terms of the meeting is, what the preparation for, and what the likely outcome of success would be. Are Americans going to get relief before election day? That depends on the administration. The fact is that we cannot -- the heart of the matter is to stop the spread of the virus. Let me speak to you from the standpoint of children. That is my why. That is why I'm in government and politics. The children, we could, we're having a big debate with them now over earned income tax credit. They gave a tax break to the richest people in America. We want a child tax credit, child independent tax credit for the children, $6 million to 8 million kids and people are now in poverty, many of them are children. This will alleviate, take millions of children out of poverty, send them to schools that take money to have the separation, the ventilation, of the number of teachers there to teach them. Have the corrected coronavirus that is affecting black and his panic children in a greater way. That goes back to state and local government. That is the hours of health care, first responders, food, sanitation, there is a oneness to this. I think we can get there. If you think of it in terms of the children. And childcare they're rejecting our number on childcare which is greatly reduced saying they think childcare -- people can't go to work if their children can't go to school. Finally, madame speaker, I do have to move on and I want to ask you one final question about judge Amy coney Barrett. You said Democrats had arrows in their quivers. She seems on a path of confirmation right now. Is this a done deal? Well see. I'm not in the senate. I talk about how we can win the election. We have to off set whatever this court may do. And the house, the congress of the United States can overturn these bad decisions. For example the court, on the census, the census is a disagreement we have. This is very important, who we are as a nation, and the court just agreed with the president to stop the census. So again, we'll, because we want to have an agreement, we can come to a negotiation and we can do it now. What's the difference between a few days, but we could have it before the election. We want it as soon as possible. And I certainly want it because I don't want to have to be sweeping up after this dumping of this elephant as we go into a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.