-
Now Playing: Unidentified object caught on camera flying close to SpaceX capsule
-
Now Playing: Republicans don't see Jan. 6 commission as in their 'political interest': Sarah Isgur
-
Now Playing: Still 'fundamental differences' between GOP, WH on infrastructure: GOP senator
-
Now Playing: Israel, Palestine 'entitled' to 2-state solution: Secretary of State Blinken
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, May 21, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 21, 2021
-
Now Playing: After cease-fire, tensions high as Israel borders re-open for aid
-
Now Playing: Biden awards 1st Medal of Honor as president
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: US may be turning corner on pandemic
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire
-
Now Playing: Trump CFO faces second criminal inquiry: Sources
-
Now Playing: Cease-fire holding in Middle East
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, May 20, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 20, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden signs COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act into law
-
Now Playing: GOP leader Kevin McCarthy downplays Republican votes for Jan. 6 commission
-
Now Playing: Biden says ‘we cannot be silent’ as he signs hate crimes bill into law
-
Now Playing: White House encouraged by cease-fire reports in Middle East
-
Now Playing: Hate crimes bill comes amid rise in violence against Asian Americans