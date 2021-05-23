Transcript for Defense Department probes 'unidentified aerial phenomena' encounters

Liberty, Liberty, Liberty, Liberty. We have lots of reports about what we call unidentified aerial phenomenon. There are a lot more sightings than have been made public. We're talking about objects that have been seen by Navy or air force pilots or have been picked up by satellite imagery that frankly engage in actions that are difficult to explain, that -- movements that are hard to replicate that we don't have the technology for. Former intelligence director John Ratcliffe speaks out after a report revealing years of strange encounters between military pilots and unidentified phenomenon. Will it reveal secrets that shake our understanding of our place in the universe? We'll ask the man who ran the Pentagon after this report from gio Benitez. Reporter: What you are looking at is now part of a U.S. Government examination. Video taken by Navy personnel. The leaked video was posted online by filmmaker Jeremy Corbell. In a "60 minutes" report last week, Ryan graves said pilots see this all the time. Every day. Every day for at least a couple of years. Reporter: It's just the latest in a string of declassified videos now facing even more public scrutiny. This moment from 2015, listen to the Navy pilot. My gosh. It's going against the wind. The wind is 120 miles to the west. Reporter: And another from 2015 of a fast-moving object over water. Oh. Reporter: But what exactly is captured on camera? Last month U.S. Intelligence agencies will deliver a report to congress that may answer some of the questions, but the Pentagon has declined to discuss details so far. Former president Obama joking on "The late Late Show" that these were among his first questions when he took office. There's footage and records of objects in the sky that is we don't know exactly what they are. Reporter: And we may never know, but we could also be closer than ever. For "This week," gio Benitez, ABC news, New York.

