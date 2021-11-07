Transcript for 'We [Democrats] can't be so idealistic that we're not realistic': Eric Adams

democratic party. Look at me and you'll see the future of the democratic party. If the democratic party fails to recognize what we did in new York, they'll have a problem in the midterm elections and they'll have a problem in the presidential elections. Eric Adams on track to be the next mayor of New York City. He won the democratic primary. Where rank choice voting was used for the first time. He joins us for his first Sunday interview. Congratulations on your win. Thank you, George. That warning you had for the Democrats, what should Democrats across the country take away from your victory? We can't be so idealistic that we're not realistic. Cities are hurting all across America. New York personifies that pain. The inequality, the gun violence, the lack of looking after blue collar workers. We've failed for so many years. We've allowed the fall-out of the trump administration to have an overreach on the philosophy and not on the real issues facing every day new yorkers. Is it fair to call you an anti-woke Democrat? Some of us never went to sleep. That's the problem. A 35-year record of fighting for reform, for public safety, a person who was arrested by police, assaulted by police, but also lost a child to gang violence. I never went to sleep. People who have finally realized these issues, believe they can call the entire democratic agenda. You were declared the winner after several elimination rounds after this rank voting. How will you reach out to all new yorkers, Democrats and Republicans alike, who haven't I ran four boroughs in the city of New York. A cross-section of men and women of all ethnicities and gender. No matter if you're a Democrat or Republican or you didn't vote for me, you don't want to be pushed on the subway tracks due to someone having mental health issues. You don't want your 3-year-old baby being shot. I have a universal message for all new yorkers. No matter who you voted for, I'm going to make sure our economy returns and we're a safe city. You made combatting crime your number issue. Homicides, gun violence spiking in New York City. Other big cities across the country. Do you know what's behind it? A number of things. I talk about arch bishop Desmond he said intent a lifetime of pulling people out of the river, no one goes upstream and pulls them out in the first place. Our city and country, we have become a place where we wade down stream and pull people out. 30% of our inmates in prison are dyslexic. If we do dyslexia screening, we could prevent some of the crime. We have foster care failure. We feed crime in America and the city of New York. We must stop the feeders of we must have an immediate response. We should create something like the joint terrorist task force. This is what we did to fight terrorism. Why are we ignoring the violence in inner cities? You know why, George? They're black, brown and poor. We ignored them and have thrown up our hands and stated there's nothing we can do about it. They are wrong. I'm going to show them. You said somebody should be done about it. You didn't back away from stop and frisk. Took some heat for that. During the campaign. How do you balance preventing crime and police reform? It's possiblement. They go together. You can have public safety and reform. I know it. I testified in federal court about the overabuse of stop and frisk. I led the call with the organization I started and other civil rights leaders. We must send the right message to our police departments. We have some amazing officers. We're going to say I have your back, but you're going to have the back of public. We're going to rid out some of those officers. They've remained too long. It took us four years to get rid of pandoleo. That's unacceptable. Once we understand the tools needed and use the money to be proactive and to be not only reactive to crime, we can bring back the public safety we deserve in this city. I'm here at times square every morning. It's starting to come back to life. So many of these office buildings in midtown still remain empty. Are they going to come back? Yes, they are. We're not going to allow Miami and other places to take our business. Here's what we must do. High income earners, 65% of new yorkers pay 51% of income tax. You speak with them. The tax is not the problem. Public safety is the problem. We'll let them know the city is going to be safe. Our individuals, my accountants, my stock brokers, they take the subway system. They don't want to ride the trains. If we don't have a safe subway system, no one is going to fill these office buildings. It's not going to feed our economy we're looking for. Once we turn around our public safety and then become a public city -- we're too expensive. We're too difficult to open a business here. We want to change that and incentivize companies coming in. We're going to be the center of life science, biotech, self-driving cars. This is going to be a place where we build empires and not destroy that. Define success in the first term. Public safety. That's the prerequisite to prosperity. We must have parks not like Washington square where people are injecting themselves with drugs while babies are trying to play. Our children should not be like 10-year-old justice who was shot and killed. We should not lose 3-year-old children being shot in times square. Once we become safe as a city, then people can finally enjoy the growth I'm going to bring to the city. We're going to be a safe city and ready to do business again. We'll live up to our name. This is an empire state. We're going to build empires. You stole my last question. I was going to ask you about that earring you got after your victory. What happened to it? My young staffers said you're going to be with George. I'm putting it on as soon as I leave the studio. Mr. Adams, thank you for joining us. The New York primary was an

