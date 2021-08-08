Transcript for Dems holding Gov. Cuomo accountable reestablishes culture of accountability: Emanuel

Let's talk about this now with the round table. Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, the CEO of democracy for America, Yvette Simpson and Sarah Isgur, a veteran of the trump justice department. Rahm, let me begin with you. You have to give Dr. Collins points for candor there. He says mandates would make a difference. I wouldn't use the word mandate. If you're going to look at the 40% of Americans that don't have the vaccine -- It's still a mandate. You can call it a requirement. A requirement to participate in the rest of the economy that's opening up. Look, the first 60% you can do the last 40% you have to do strategically. I would not use the word mandate. We're requiring this for X access to the economy. You have to think about people I think that whether you take public employees -- as I said, health care workers should lead. They have to get vaccinated. You get federal dollars for research at universities. Students and employees have to be. You start setting requirements for access to the rest of society. The other piece I would add, it's part of your national pledge. The one thing he said, and you can see happening, as the variant gets more dangerous, the population it affects starts to go down the age group. We're going to get to a time where one of these variants beats the vaccine. The question is can we beat the variant? Sarah, the other point Dr. Collins made is it is kind of crazy that the issue of taking a vaccine has become so political. It happened right from the beginning. It happened as part of the trump left/right divide we were having. Right at the beginning of the possibility of having a vaccine, you had people, even like vice president Harris, saying she would not trust it if it happened under the trump administration. That set off a slew of problems right there. I have a 14 month old son, we had to go to the emergency room last weekend. The emergency room was overwhelmed with people. He cannot get vaccinated under 2 years old. Our choice was to spend two plus hours in an emergency room with people who probably had covid, at least some of them, or to leave. When we talk about vaccinated people being good, they should understand my husband and I are vaccinated. We have to quarantine because of our son. We can't go to an emergency room More break through infections. No question about that. Yvette, it's political. The hesitancy is political. You've seen hesitancy among black and brown populations. People just don't trust the government. That's right. With good reason. In the past you think about Henrietta lax. You think about the tuskegee experiment. You think about the fact that a lot of black women can't get the kind of care and aren't taken seriously when they go to their doctor. The fact that this is being done outside of the traditional care. Folks who have blood clots, a lot of black women, afraid of what this might do to them. We really need to continue to combine -- particularly for black Americans, combine traditional care. Go to your doctor. Talk to your doctor about the risks of your underlying condition versus the vaccine. That will go a long way. Most people are feeling like I can take this risk I'll get covid or the risk I'll have an aneurysm or my blood pressure might react with this vaccine and I might die instantly. We need more education. People need to talk to their doctors and not just watching the television. Chris, the hope is that doctors, friends, family get this out of politics. Good friend of mine W I didn't know weren't vaccinated. They would stop by our home and say I'm not vaccinated. Does that bother you? I said it doesn't bother me. It should bother you. What I found, George, in these conversations is it's very much what Yvette is talking about. You have to walk people through the facts. The buzz they're getting through media is not carrying it for them. It has to be family to family, employer to employer, people saying here's why we need you to do this. Here's why it makes sense for you medically. Their doctors have to play a huge part in this. I've seen health care workers in New Jersey, in one hospital 35% weren't vaccinated. That sends the wrong message. That hospital is now requiring vaccinations as a condition of employment. It's got to be -- I said this a couple weeks ago. People don't want to be indoctrinated. They want to be educated. We have to educate these folks. If we use the word mandate -- I think Rahm is right. These folks are going to say nope. I'm not doing it. We see the ramifications of that. Let's go to the infrastructure bill. Looks like it will pass the senate. Maybe today, maybe tomorrow, maybe Tuesday. The big question is will house speaker Nancy Pelosi schedule it. Will Progressive Democrats stay on board for a final vote? Progressives have been consistent on this. We need to make sure the reconciliation bill that has more of the protection on climate as the world burns before us, that has more protection around human infrastructure as people are trying to return to work, those need to come together. I don't understand what the resistance is to that. There was this whole deal made between the more right wing members of our party and the Republicans that didn't include Progressives at all. If you want a truly bipartisan conversation, you have to include Progressives. There was this expectation that this smaller bill which has gotten smaller and smaller over time which is so small now, half billion -- Half a trillion. Over eight years. We have the veteran bridge in Ohio that's going to take a big chunk of that. The fact that this promise was made, there was this expectations. Progressives are going to hold the line and they should. Half a trillion over eight years is small. It brings me back to our beginning in politics. What's seven zeros among friends? I would like to remind you four years ago when Hillary Clinton recommended $250 billion above the baseline, everyone thought she had gone drunken sailor. We're talking about $500 billion. We're talking about internet, broadband, making sure no one has a Flint, Michigan, or Jackson, Mississippi, again when it comes to access to clean this is a victory for president Biden. In the senate you're not going to get 67 votes. You'll get 70 votes. The number is going to go up. I believe in the core question, when the speaker sees it passes with 70 votes, they pass the reconciliation instructions, that will be a green light also because the economy for the Democrats, when you go to 2022, this is an essential investment. It keeps the economy -- because the economy after the relief bill will start to taper off. This will work politically because the economy will stay stronger. They'll move to make sure the president and Democrats have a major, as well as bipartisanship. I give senator portman and the Republicans -- they stuck to the idea of bipartisanship. I want to bring that to Chris Christie. 70 votes in the senate. Large Republican vote for it as well. Despite the fact that former president trump is saying tank the bill. He's saying tank the bill I suspect because he didn't do it himself. You think? Go out on a limb there. Chris, go ahead. Let go. Go out on a limb. Breaking news. I've known him for 20 years. I think I have a little insight. We've known him for four and we agree. Look, the bottom line on the infrastructure bill I think is that Republicans and a number of Republicans in the senate said, okay, we're willing to go out and do this. The reason is because there's broad public support for much of what they're talking about in the bill, not all of it, but for much of it. If we start doing what Yvette wants to do and tie all the rest of it to that, the Republicans are going to walk. They will. They'll say I'm walking because I support universal broadband, bridges, tunnels, airports -- Fresh water. Yeah, fresh water. I don't support all this other stuff. This is a key moment for Democrats to decide whether they want bipartisan or not. Republicans disagree with you. We just do. The same way you disagree with us on certain things. We're not going to support that. We'll support the stuff in the infrastructure bill, at least a large number will. The question is do you want to do that or don't you? We don't need Republicans to do reconciliation. We need the Democrats who were in the room -- You need us to do bipartisan infrastructure bill. That's right. . You're not going to have us -- Republicans can cover their mouths while Democrats do the reconciliation bill. That's the question for some of the Democrats. Do Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema walk if the bipartisan doesn't go through in the senate? I was surprised we were doing this round table here instead of on Joe Manchin's houseboat. That's where I thought we would be meeting. That's where the power center If Lindsey graham is coming, I don't want to be there. If you want it to be bipartisan, it has to be this bill. Having 18 Republicans, including Mitch Mcconnell, buck president trump I thought was a meaningful moment. I know we'll get to some of the other elections that happened here. President trump's power over the party is certainly different than it used to be when you have 18 Republicans saying -- not even acknowledging he's against this bill. Joe Biden wants this to be bipartisan. Bipartisan here is defined as having Republican support, not just far left support. Sarah brings us to the elections this week. Donald Trump had a victory in the Ohio primary race. On the democratic side in that Cleveland race one more time the mainstream Democrat defeated the Progressive Democrat. Donald Trump weighed in on the democratic primary too. There was a lot of trump Republican money in Ohio. I'm from Ohio. I've been an elected leader in the state. I was on the ground here. As soon as you hit Cleveland and Akron, those ads coming from dark money, from trump Republican money made the difference here. At the end of the day, what Progressives are celebrating is we won, black, white, brown, working class people, we won Cleveland and Akron. We won the district where the opponent, shontel brown, lived. Her own neighbors voted against her. In the suburbs those ads worked. The turnout should be the story. It was less than 20% in an area where Ohio needs to be blue next year if we're going to call our state purple. Otherwise we're going to be calling it red. All interesting points. The elections, if you look at the pattern, Rahm Emanuel -- Yes, George. -- Moderate Democrats are winning time and time again. In the primary many Democrats made fun of Joe Biden when he said we can do bipartisanship. In the general election he said he could do it. This is a major win to show the institution of bipartisanship and that comedy of working together can happen. Now to the election, what I call the heart and soul of the democratic party has gone five for five. I do think -- political pundits can say somehow the Progressives are the base. In the Republican party trump is the base of that party. That was proven in Ohio. Among Democrats when you go zero for five, the democratic establishments, the moderates who say let's work together, that's the heart and soul of the party. That's true about Joe Biden winning the primary. It's true about what happened in New York City in the mayoral race. It's across the board true. Some of the elections three or four years ago, Progressives, those were more generational than ideological. That's probably more because the democratic base is moving right. The amount of Republican money, corporate money, by oil, big pharma that was in Ohio, showing we're seeing the base of the party is moving right. Progressives are holding the left flank. You have Cori bush making all the difference in the same week for millions of Americans and being celebrated. Progressives are making the difference and holding the traditional base. It shows, Chris, it's the -- Working class people. The Progressives making headway in Washington, the trump Republicans making headway on the campaign trail. Maybe. We'll see. He's had some success in some primaries and some failure in other ones. I was at the Republican governor's association meeting. You have the donors there concerned about what president trump's role is going to be in the party moving forward. President trump was the dominant presence in our party for five years. The year he was running and the four years he was president. He has been out of office next week seven months and everybody wants to know why isn't he gone already? Let's have -- we're this instant gratification society in every aspect of our society including politics. Ittakes time for people to figure out where do we want our party to go. We got soundly defeated in 2020 at the presidential level. Now we have to decide where do we go from here. It's going to take a little time. I'm a campaign operative who dove into the numbers in Ohio and Texas 6th. Trump's candidate won in Ohio and lost in the Texas 6th. There are huge differences that tell us where he will have real influence. Texas 6 was a general election in a soft "R" district. Trump didn't spend money there. He didn't hold rallies there. He lost. In Ohio it was a primary. To her point maybe about base he spent $350,000. He held two rallies there. That is where his candidate won because he was able to increase their name I.D. I think this actually will -- they were both low turn out that will be the model moving forward of where we'll see him having influence and where we'll see him not having influence. We have to take a quick break. Can Andrew Cuomo survive in new York? Now it's, "Network, network, network." So you need a network that's built right. Verizon Business Unlimited starts with America's most reliable network. Then we add the speed of Verizon 5g. We provide security that's made for business and offer plans as low as $30 per line. More businesses choose Verizon than any other network. We are open and ready for you. The independent investigation found that governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. Many of whom were young women. I believe he should resign. I believe the governor should resign. I think he should resign. I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. The Democrats calling on Andrew Cuomo to resign. Sarah, you made an interesting comment. Those calls rang hollow. In the post trump era calling on someone to resign is a nothing burger. They're not going to resign. We haven't seen Joe Biden call on the senate leadership in Albany to push the impeachment. We haven't seen the democratic governor's association saying they won't support his re-election. There's been no actually movement by the democratic party to push Andrew Cuomo out of office. It's been like, yeah, he should resign. That costs nothing. It's close to unanimous among Democrats in Washington and increasingly in Albany. The problem we have here, George, is we have governor Cuomo and everybody else operating in two different universes. He's arguing the facts as was explained by his argument on a zoom call. If we could have a better argument for what not to do -- first you need better lawyers if you're going to argue the facts. Let's put that aside. This is not a factual issue. It's a political issue. All that matters how many votes do you have or not have? His own party isn't supporting him right now in Albany or in Washington. The question for him is, if you're going to stay, how do you turn that? You have to turn it politically. You're not going to turn it by continuing to argue facts. Here's what I don't understand, Rahm. It appears a majority are ready to impeach. The minute he's impeached he has to step aside, at least temporarily. Let me take a positive and I slightly disagree with -- not slightly. I disagree with Sarah. One of the casualty in the trump world is that there was no support for institution norms and a lack of accountability in system. When you get the bipartisan infrastructure, the January 6th committee, you get people holding the governor accountable in this situation, as opposed to what's happening with Matt Gaetz in the congress. There's a rebuilding for institutions, for norms and the culture of accountability. One of the most dangerous things that Donald Trump said and did as president was destruction of institutions and norms and our credibility where only one person could fix it.

