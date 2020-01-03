Transcript for 'I have to earn this on my own': Biden on receiving Obama's endorsement

We begin with the race for the White House in Joseph Biden's comeback landslide in South Carolina. A commanding win thanks to overwhelming support from African American voters who make up more than half the democratic vote in South Carolina. Bernie Sanders and Tom sire far back as fire has now dropped out of the race. The former vice president will come away from South Carolina would at least 36 pledged delegates he now stands in second place behind Sanders and that all important measure. But Sanders is poised to take home a treasure trove on Super Tuesday just two days away. He's ahead in the biggest states has a boatload of cash and the most energized organization. The big question for Biden now can he make this a two person race and stop Sanders from getting an insurmountable lead in delegates. Bright and Biden framed the choice last night. The Democrats want. Nobody who's a Democrat. A Democrat. Folks. Win bigger lose that's a choice. Most Americans don't want the promise of revolution. They want more than promises they want results. And Vice President Biden joins us this morning congratulations. Mr. vice president. But boy he didn't mince any words last thing here convincing Democrats will lose big in November if Bernie Sanders is a nominee. Well I think he's not he'll have great trouble bringing along other senators keeping the House of Representatives weave back and senate. And down ballot initiatives so why. I think your I think it is a stark choice and it's not about. We're not we restore the soul of the Democratic Party it's about restoring the soul and unite this country go country and a I think I think I can do that. You're fighting from behind on Super Tuesday as you know senator Sanders just now she raised 46 and half million dollars in February. Polling shows he's ahead in most of the fifteen contest way ahead in California the biggest prize he has 23 campaign offices there you have one. Isn't senator Sanders poised to have a big delegate lead coming out of Super Tuesday. Well look George I'm not a pundit he he obviously is outspent me. Tend to wander beyond that and but I think it's more as much the message and what we stand for what we're gonna do. And the idea that you know Bernie is going to be able to when these he could win California where whoever the Democrat is ethical when California. The general election but we still have to come along with the senate we have to win in. North Carolina we have to win and George we have to win Texas larger etc. and so I think that. And and I do very well in those states as well I have been able to spend the kind of money he has put together the organization although we did very well. Last night so far this month we've raised which Russell's a lot of money about my guess is close to eighteen million dollars Mary's. Five million dollars just from a win last night in 24 hour period overnight. And so I think things are beginning to move we're can you win on Tuesday. Well I think we win North Carolina I think we can win Georgia I think I'm as Georgia Tuesday they had Jordan that's northern Alabama. No it's not too I misspoke but anyway I think I think we can win. And and the upcoming states I think we can win. Most of the southern states were in contention including Texas can be very hard to make up the ground in California but I think we can make up a lot of ground in California. In three days and so I feel good about where it goes into the Super Tuesday not the end so only the beginning. We're about even on delegates right now we've have more popular votes thus far them Sanders does. I feel good about going to places where I've always had significant support from the people make up the democratic electorate. That endorsement from Jim Cliburn in in South Carolina really made a difference for your campaign any deliberate. Some tough love to your campaign last night let's listen. We need to do. Some retooling in the Kent -- and no question about that are did not feel free to speak out about it or to even deal with it. Inside because I have not committed to its candidates and not have now all in there and I've got door to sit about. They watched people mishandled has tempered. Is he right we'll kind of changes are coming. Well there's a lot of changes coming this is as you know from your past experience years ago this is a matter of addition not subtraction. And so were attracted more more people were added more confident people additional people are very confident. I feel good about the top part of my campaign we've had some difficulties across the board and in terms of field organization. That skated better term because again look we got out spent forty to one. In is South Carolina. We probably not spend large and without I don't know the numbers are no South Carolina for the first four encounters. But now we're in a position where we're beginning to raise some real money and we feel good about where we're going but we've always can improve we always can improve you know I can improve as well you served as vice president for eight years under Barack Obama. Is is the fact that he hasn't endorsed you hurting you and is it time. No it isn't hurting me. And I don't think it's time he and I have talked about this the very beginning I have to earn this in my own moon remember George the first thing everybody said when I announced. The opposition. The democratic dobbs is simple Biden feels entitled because he's vice president. Imagine had the president endorsed me with a double Biden's entitled because that he can he thinks he's entitled because. The president endorsed him present are close friends I and I have no doubt when I win this nomination you'll be out there full bore form. As you said the race could have a long way to go but even if you have a good night on Tuesday senator Sanders is likely to have a large delegate lead and could open up this possibility. I think he has the most pledged delegates going into the convention but not. A majority. Why shouldn't be candidate with the most pledged delegates going into the convention be the nominee. For the same reason he didn't think when Hillary had most pledged that most pledged delegates. That she should be nominated the process is laid out. I find hell adopted duck to find jurors that you know that there's not a lot of consistency coming out of some of these campaigns. He was again he wanted to make sure that he didn't and are worth the most delegates to be automatic nominee when he was running against Hillary and all of a sudden he's had an epiphany. You know look. I I I've I say what I mean I mean what I say I say and I stay with it I think the process is laid out we should go with the process but I'm not an uncertain. He's gonna go into the union to this. Convention with the most aren't so let's lay this out there this say this goes straight to the convention he's in first year in second what's the argument you make to super delegate. For why Joseph Biden to be the nominee. Because I can win and I can bring along democratic victories up and down the state. I can keep the United States said I can win the United States senate top of the ticket. I can keep the house and increase the number in the house I can donate every statement nation I'm going to purple states that we can win. I can win in places were I don't think Bernie can win in the general election but that's my judgment that's true but that's not that's just my judgment. That's up to them to decide but most people I know whether they are our our our stab quote establishment Democrats or just people concerned about. Making sure that we not only beat Donald Trump and haven't. Votes in the house and senate to pass progressive legislation. Like I've proposed no that we have to do better up and down the level up and down the latter terms of state and local races. And and look at 28 Kay George me through this before you and I wanted to 24 states purple states for over 65 candidates Steve wannabe had. And we want. We want they were asking media command I don't know they ask Bernie that may have I doubt it. Because they know I can be value added to their campaigns I can pick up independents second pick up liberals as well as moderate Democrat full. Before you go all want to ask you about the corona virus the president as you know is calling the Democrats critique of his response a hoax. How would the overall response this virus have been different. If you were president. But fundamentally different we set up a whole system and the Ebola Virus and we've with the Ebola. Disease that we are all concerned about a trans pandemic disease that existed. And look right now you have this president. Hasn't allowed his scientists to speak number one he has the vice president speaking not a scientist to know what they're talking about like crouching. Number two they have any prepared a test kit. To determine whether or not anybody has the virus they're not even available they say now there be available in her into the by the end of the week or next week. They haven't set up a pattern and how to proceed. They don't they they've cut the funding. For the CDC they've cut them through the center for disease control and cut the funding. For they tried to cut the funding for NIH the national institute a health they have eliminated the office we set up. We set up in the president's office to deal with trim the pandemic diseases this is bad and outrageous the way they proceeded. They should let the scientists speak. I've been talking about this for while they haven't they don't even have a test kit. A test kit to determine whether or not someone has the disease. But this is about knowing where it is who has it and how to deal with. And I IIC. I I I see no preparedness. Other than a political talking points. Put need someone in charge who is not a scientist and by and modeling a scientist. Not about she's been we hear in an annual rate all the way back to the Bush Administration. What's going on here. This is not a democratic coat this is incompetence on the part of the president United States at the expense of the country in the world. This vice president thanks for time this morning. Thank you George.

