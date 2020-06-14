Transcript for 'We should have engaged in (a chokehold ban) a long time ago': Sen. Lankford

Can you have an arena packed filled with people at a political rally safely? The best way that you can avoid either acquiring or transmitting infection is to avoid crowded places, to wear a mask when you start to chant and shout, even though the instinct is to pull the mask down, don't do that. Dr. Anthony Fauci with Jon Karl on Friday. Of course, this comes as the president is scheduled to head to Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday for that Maga rally. We're joined now by Oklahoma senator James Lankford. I know you encouraged president trump to move his rally away from juneteenth, so it didn't fall on juneteenth. Now scheduled for next Saturday. It comes as the Tulsa health director yesterday is warnin against having the rally. I want to show the Tulsa world this morning. He's saying, he wishes the trump rally will be postponed. Quote, a large indoor rally is huge risk factor for Tulsa. I want to make sure we can keep everyone in that building safe, including the president. Is it time for the president to postpone that rally? I don't believe so. We've gone through phase one, phase two, and phase three. We continue to see a decline in hospitalizations. A bump in last couple of days, I assume based on more people at restaurants and out and about shopping and some of the protests that have happened around Oklahoma. Our hospitalizations continue to decline. Our deaths continue to decline and we encourage people who are high risk not to get involved in any location, whether that be a rally or other higher risk locations. High-risk folks need to step back and everybody needs to take responsibility for their own health. How can you safely have a rally with 19,000, 20,000 people in the same place? Will everyone have to wear mask? How can you social distance? I don't know how they're going to handle that, George. That will up to be the city of Tulsa, the governor of Oklahoma and the trump team itself how they'll manage that. We've been through all three phases in Oklahoma. We're fully open again. We've seen seven or eight weeks now of declining numbers up until this last week, we'll track that very, very carefully, but we're ahead of a lot of other parts of the country. We've had fewer total cases in Oklahoma than they've had deaths in other states and so we're a little farther ahead than other parts in the country in trying to defeat coronavirus. So you'll be going? I will be attending. I absolutely will be. Let's talk about police reform. Your colleague senator Tim Scott is leading the effort in the senate. He announced this morning the president will have his executive order laying out his ideas on Tuesday, what should be in the executive order? What do you hope to achieve in the senate and can you find common ground with the house? Sure. We absolutery have to be able to find common ground with the this issue has to be addressed. House has its perspective and the president will put out his proposals. We'll work together to get things resolved. Our focus is on basic things like transparency, police records, employment records. Making sure that that future departments can see what's happening. Body cameras, increasing not only the availability of body cameras but the technology of those body cameras, making sure those body cameras stay on at critical moments. Trying to be able to work through, if there's serious bodily injury, getting those records in on an FBI record. 40% of the departments around the country do that. We'd like to be able to get that to every department across the country to increase that transparency, increasing training for things like mental health, de-escalation tactics, to engage in things like recruiting so we have more African-American recruiters for law enforcement to make sure we're getting more African-American officers and get financially through the academy so we can get people actually engaged in the community. Anywhere law enforcement doesn't match the ethnicity of the community we have to be able to increase that. So we have great officers in every place. We do have a lot of terrific officers around the country who get incredibly frustrated when this kind of stuff happens. It's happened the past several times over and over again in several departments. It puts a bad stain on those good cops when this happens with a bad cop. Like, you don't judge all protesters the same, the vast majority of protesters are peaceful and speaking out as they should be while a few are rioting. We get to get some help though to make sure we can help with the training and in transparency. What about a national ban on chokeholds? Absolutely we should have that. That's one of the things that we should have engaged in a long time ago. Many departments across the country have already banned chokeholds. I think a lot of departments are increasing that. Some departments just didn't train for chokeholds. But this has been pretty clear. There's been a longstanding principle out there that's not needed for that situation and there's been a consensus document that was done in 2017 by law enforcement around the country to say that's not needed. So I think that's not an issue for us. We're also seeing now, efforts to rename military bases across the country. The senate armed services committee voted on that this week. We've seen leading voices like general David Petraeus, it's time to stop having military bases named after confederate generals like Braxton Bragg, is it time? I do, actually. I think the right way to be able to do this is to be able to look where the name came from, to take a serious look at it and be able to transition. There are a lot of great leaders, military leaders around the country that are modern leaders, that we can honor and continue to put names forward. I see it like schools. Every school has a name. You want those children in that school to learn about the founder of that school and the person that school is named after and have them as a role model. You would have that on a military base as well. If you have a military base that's named after someone that actually rebelled against the United States government you'd want to go back and look at that name. Pretty basic principle. Senator Lankford, thank you for your time this morning. Thank you.

