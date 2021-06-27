Transcript for 'We're going to keep going until everybody's out’: Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett

first, to the unimaginable horror of surfside, Florida and the desperate search for victims. This morning families are still waiting for news about missing loved ones. Human remains have been found at the site. New details are emerging about what was wrong with the building. Surfside's mayor is worried about a sister building. We'll join us in a moment. Wictor leads us off. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, John. In the face of grueling conditions, fires, storms and the stifling heat, search and rescue teams are forging ahead using heavy equipment, sonar, search dogs and even robots. This is a dangerous and delicate operation and they have to work quickly for the safety of the crews and they know every second counts for any possible survivors. The loved ones of those still unaccounted for wait. It's a mix of emotions from hope to grief. Overnight, new details about the plans for the building's Mand foir 40-year recertification. The estimated cost, $9.1 million with much of the budget going toward the garage door entrance, the pool deck and facade. One inspection report filed with the city in 2018 claims that the entrance drive and pool deck of the building had failed water proofing which was causing major structural damage to the concrete structural slab below these areas. There was another document describing the overall concrete framing as being good condition an experts say the cost and type of repairs needed are consistent with what you would expect for a building of this age and size. The investigation here will likely take weeks, months, even longer and the priority on the ground is still search and rescue. John? Thank you. For more, let's bring in the mayor of surfside, Florida. Mr. Mayor, our condolences for this awful situation that you're in. Can you give us an update on the search and rescue operation? I was there this morning, and I took a walk around the site, and I did see a substantial difference from when I left last night at about 11:00. So there is progress being made. We've got waves of search and rescue teams that are just flowing over the site, going in and going out. So it's moving along the persistent fire we've had the past couple days is apparently out. I don't -- we don't know if it's out, because apparently it was deep down in the rubble. Fingers crossed right now, that's going to continue. What are you telling families who are still hoping to find their loved ones? One thing. I'm telling them that we are working 24 hours a day, nonstop, nothing else on our mind with the only objective of pulling their family members out of that rubble safely. That's what we're doing, and we are not going to stop doing that. Not today, not tomorrow, not the next day. We're going to keep going until everybody is out. And obviously there are many, many questions that will be -- that are being asked and will need to be answered in the days and weeks ahead. But what is your sense on what caused all of this? Listen, buildings don't fall down in America. That is a third world phenomenon. And you know the last time we saw something like this where we had two sections of building fall down pancake style separately, and you've all seen that video, and then we saw the it's reminiscent of something we've seen in New York. It's disturbing. There was something very, very wrong with this building, and we need to get to the bottom of it. Like I said, not today, not tomorrow, and not for a long time, because our first priority and our only priority is to pull our residents out of that rubble and reunite them with their family who are understandably out of their minds with emotion, sadness, anger, and just confused and want to know what's happening. So our duty is to continue to do our jobs which is to find their loved ones and reunite them. And that's what we're doing from 7:00 to 7:00 in the evening and then again at night. Over and over again. We have teams from Israel now, Mexico. We've got world class search and rescue people. We have the dogs, the cranes. We are not resource poor. We don't have a resource problem. We've had a luck problem. We need to get a little more lucky right now. You've also expressed concerns about the sister building, Champlain towers south and the structural integrity of that building. What's the latest on that? Will there be a mandatory shouldn't that happen? You know, I came back the first night when we started to get calls from residents about that building. I wasn't aware that that was the sister building, that it was built around the same time by the same contractor with the same plans. And probably with the same materials. And it dawned on me that I can't just not consider that fact, because we don't know why that building fell down, and given that, we need to get in and understand what's going on with the sister building. So I contacted senator Scott and our mayor here in Dade county, and may agreed that we needed to do something and quick. So what we've done is we've advised the building that we have a concern. We've worked with FEMA, the red cross, and private donors. We're going to make alternative housing available for any resident that really doesn't want to be in that building pending the investigation which is going to commence next week with -- I would say an army of engineers that are going to get in there and pore over the building top to bottom. We sent our engineer from surfside in there yesterday. They did a cursory lookover of that building and another one that is newer and different, but they came away thinking that -- they did spots, and I'm paraphrasing, anything that jumped out at them as very serious, but having said that, I don't know if I'd be comfortable staying in that building until I knew for sure that they had done a comprehensive top to bottom study on what's going on with the systems in that building. That's for sure. Mayor, thank you for taking time to talk to us this morning. Pleasure. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.