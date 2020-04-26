Transcript for 'I really can't explain' Trump's disinfectant comments: Gov. Larry Hogan

Let's get a Republican perspective now from the chair of the national governor's association Larry Hogan Maryland governor Hogan thank you for joining us. For this morning and early yesterday was the deadliest day yet. In Maryland do you still expect. To begin the first phase of reopening in early may. Well I laid out a a plan yesterday that was very well thought out for fall Wednesday we put out the as chairman of the National Governors Association we put out a road map and a guideline for all the other. Governors across America about things that they ought to consider. Yesterday high launched our kind of roadmap to recovery for the state of Maryland which incorporated some of those things that we put in the national governor's association plan a took. The input from us some really the top epidemiologist. And scientists here in Maryland from. Johns Hopkins and from Scott Gottlieb who's the former FDA commissioner from BI report and from a Hopkins report. It's very well thought out. And worst we're watching certain metrics and looking at a pattern of numbers before we make any kind of decisions. Everything's going to be based on the numbers and the science. Or are gonna do any thing that's that's gonna put anybody in in more danger. I wanna get our economy back opened up a just as soon as soon as we can but I want to do so and it's safe. Way so we don't have a spike we don't caused more deaths soar and overloading of our health care system. As chair of the engineering concern that any of those other states are seeing now open like George in Oklahoma that they're moving too fast. Was so the president made it clear that. You know the governors were going to be making their own decisions. Based on the facts on the ground in their own states and that's exactly what they are doing. Certain states are in different points of the curve and they've got Doug different situations on the ground and I don't want to second guess my colleagues in different states I'm not really. That familiar with everything that's going on every stay because and so focused on what's going all on here and my state in my region. But I think they are berries governors are making no decisions based on what they think is best for their state. I'm going to be very cautious we're gonna make decisions on science were to do things together as he region here in Washington metropolitan area where. With Virginia and DC where and quite frankly where while we have some encouraging numbers on hospitalizations. And icu with their which are leveling off. We're still going up with the Specter the number of cases and a number of deaths. I'm sorry. Your emergency management agency put out an alert to the citizens of Maryland saying making sure that thing could not ingest or inject. Disinfect himself to the president's comments and the president came out that day and had this to say. About his comments. As rescuers are quick casting universe sarcastic question. To the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the ends. But it does kill it and we can live on the hands that would away. Things much better that was done in the form of his sarcastic question to the reporters. There are many of you citizens didn't see it is sarcasm is that how you took it. Well look I had I think it's really important to this is have been important to me from day one not about communicating. Very clearly on the facts. Because people listen to these press conferences they listen when the governor holds a press conference and they certainly. Pay attention when the president of the United States is standing there giving a press conference about something as serious as this worldwide pandemic and I I think when misinformation comes out or you just say something that pops in your head. It does send a wrong message and we had hundreds. Of calls come into our emergency hotline and or Health Department asking. If who is different if that there was right to ingests. Clorox or. You know alcohol cleaning products. They whether that was gonna help them fight the virus so we had to put up that warning to make sure the people were not. Doing something like that which would kill people actually to do. How do you explain that something like that. I can't really explain it George I just think look I think there. That the president's got to focus on the message stick to a message and make sure that these. Press goddesses are fact based I think other people of the administration have been. Trying to give make that clear to him as well. I we saw a different kind of a press conference yesterday. Which up I think maybe ship showing that there's going to be a different trend in the future. You also saw this week senator Carl make those comments about states considering bankruptcy. You heard what governor Widmer had to say about that she considered just it a dangerous idea completely rejected her off the table. You saw the senator McConnell is gonna rejected isn't indeed off the table this idea the stat State's going into bankruptcy. Well so the national governors association for over a month has been pushing this is a fairy bipartisan effort. To get tough though they have money on in that was in the fourth stimulus package. To get 500 billion dollars to the State's so we're on the front lines we've taken all these actions we've got to provide these necessary services that help people get back on their feet. It's critical to their rebounding of our economy. And we've talked with people in both houses both Republicans and Democrats it was very close to happening in this 3.5. Senator McConnell blocked that we have a commitment from the president and the vice president. And there's bipartisan legislation in the senate to do something to help support the State's. I just said I thought Mitch McConnell probably would regret making those that comment the other day out I think it just slipped out but I'm hopeful. That we will be able to convince. Senator McConnell to go along with the bipartisan bill in the senate and and the administration's commitment to help the states in the and that final stimulus package. Fun and finally got here your state has put off the presidential primary vote until June. A second here encouraging people to vote by mail. In the primaries Vieri may do given that same guide it's here the citizens of Maryland for the general election in November as well. Vote by mail. So we had in her early Malia and April primary and one of the first this executive orders I I signed was to postpone that until June. And to make that a -- by mail primary we have a couple of up from precincts opened one in each county to allow for special folks for people that are disabled blind voters for example in people that didn't have a fix addressed but. Almost completely by mail. And our state board of elections this that they're taking a look at that for the general election is well just to see what we're see how this thing goes in June and then we have. Several months to be able to prepare for that November election but to hopefully it'll work out well we want to make sure every single vote is counted. And we want to make sure that our citizens are safe while there. And while they're exercising that right to vote. Governor Ali thanks for your time this morning. Thank you George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.