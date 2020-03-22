Transcript for 1-on-1 with FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor

We begin this morning with FEMA director Peter Gaynor who is now in charge of the government's response effort. Good morning mr. Gainer and I want to start right away with FEMA is mission. Which is to lead America to prepare for prevent respond to. And recover from disasters so how did we get to this point where we have health care workers desperate for critical supplies. Decades it. It's a great question Moffett and you know my role today. Is is about today it's about tomorrow and it's about where we are two weeks. My jobs when you get together. Whole of government poll of nation to include business partisan issue that we can navigate. Our way out of this and that's who would do and every day so when it comes to things like supplies. A we have shipping supplies we've shipped yesterday we shipped today leadership tomorrow we're trying to meet every need in the nation. But a word of caution. The supplies that. Governor as a looking for the same supplies that every other country in the world is looking for so this is a global. Problem it's a national problem and again working hard every day here to meet those demands that we we know you're working hard. The task force announced yesterday that 600000000. And 95 masks to protect health care workers. Have now been ordered but no one on that task force now the president of the vice president not you. Could answer the question when will they be ready for use let me run you part of that exchange the begin with her own trip world. What exactly can they expect to receive these masks. Every single dollar. Across the countries of the exact same thing so there's a balance but we're examined the the entire supply chain. Make sure that we make tasks stood covering it that they're they're they're all they're now. They're out there are now so can you tell us this morning wind those mask will be distributed. And how many. They have been distributed they've been distributed over the past couple weeks. This shipping today they'll trip tomorrow we fight more and more master ship because we have developing great partnerships with the with the commercial. Sector brought their food donations. Ripping up production. So again. They have been shipping we are trying to focus though shipments on the most critical hot spots in the country places like New York City Washington State California. That's up priorities but but will the health care systems there. Being overwhelmed before masks get there I know you've been shipping some math but these 600 million ordered. Are very important and critical at this point. Will he or get them in time. Before the health system is over well. Again. They're they're shipping today they've shipped yes leadership tomorrow I think what one of the things that would save anywhere in mean how many which masks the new map. I mean that as hundreds of thousands of millions of things that we're shipping up on the stockpiled I can't give details about what every single state or what every single cities doing. But what I'm telling you that we got shipping from our national stockpile which Japan from vendors we're shipping from donations. It's it is happening. The demand is great that that is the demand from the governor is is great that to me at around the world with great. And I'd I have the best experts yet I have. Two star general from the joint staff here logistics that that it's helping me solve these problems of plus many other from government we are in this 100%. How many masks were in the strategic stockpile you said your shipping from the stockpile. Have all those masks. Bin distributed and if not why not. Again that there are still a supplies in the stockpile a we got shipping. Although supplies two all the demands all the ask all the governors every day. We are. We're prepared to go to zeroed out in the stock fell to meet demand again this is a whole of government ethics and if I get if I could just. You know in this is shared responsibility. And other the president doctors thought he talked about testing. You know if you don't. Need to test if you don't have symptoms please don't get a test because. The demand for PPE. On unnecessary tests thing is is something that's working against that so. All in it together. Every American has a role to play and we ask you need to get a test and you have symptoms go get it. If you SY testament itself be a better please don't do that. I just want one more time and his mask you say you're shipping about where they're needed first you've still got some in the stockpile. I wonder why that stockpile hasn't been depleted have you seen the urgent pleas from health care workers. What we have I have talked to a governors are coaches mercy manages we've got updates to the task force I am well aware of the high demand for these items. But but again so why haven't those been shipped to those urgent care facilities. If U haul have those masks in the stockpile as you say you have. And their ship why weren't they ship before which which are really goes back to my original cracked the question. How are we in such bad shape at this point in terms of supplies. Yet so again like I said in the beginning you know Mike focuses today right filling all the demands that have been in the Q. Ought filling the demands that we get today tomorrow and enter the next month commission that. We each find connect the supply with the demand and meet that need. You said your agency hadn't been invited to join the White House task force it to last week should famous involvement. Having wrapped up sooner and why didn't it. It ought not to look back on our you know what should have been done what wasn't done. And we can do that a later time again Mike focus I had to leave for coordinating a federal operations. Is not is on today. But we can look back at another date. Bought my my eyes are focused. Today tomorrow the next day and ought to beat this corona virus. The Russian post is reporting that the US intelligent agencies. We're issuing ominous classified warnings beginning in January about the global danger of corona virus all this while president trumpeted. Others were downplaying the threat the post says that according to an official. Donald Trump may not have been expecting this but a lot of other people in the government work. They just couldn't get him to do anything about it the system was blinking red. The president says this report is accurate so did you know about those warnings and if not why not. When it comes to public health lumber ZZR HHS. Has been the lead for that think they kind of on that mission IO I was not pot any of those discussions whether there. Reported or or factual. -- I wanted to back to your mission again it's to lead American to prepare for you had no indication. The worldwide threat assessment of 2019. Said we assess the United States in the world will remain vulnerable. To the next flu pandemic or large scale outbreak of a contagious disease. That could lead to a massive rates of death and disability. Severely affect the world economy and strain international resource is so is that really fair to say you had no warning about this really. Again. No of the public health medical mission. Statutory lies with HHS. My mission. FEMA prior to this. Natural disasters and those catastrophic. Events that happen. Now it's a different world now HHS and few mile lock. On the knob plus many other agencies from around government to include up private partners and today. Try to focus on today. And and tomorrow and what we want to be a couple weeks that is my mission and and what do you think we'll see in a couple of weeks a big change. What again I think every American has a role to play I think the fifteen days do what you do what you can do to help you self help your family help your your. Neighborhood help your business note do those things that a simple it stay indoors if you're sick don't go to work. You know. Wash your hands don't cut services all those things make a difference this is every American. Playing their role to make sure that we could beat the corona virus that that's the simplest I could make it. Thanks very much for joining us this morning mr. Boehner appreciate. You up.

