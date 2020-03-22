Transcript for FEMA administrator pressed on N95 mask distribution

But we begin this morning with FEMA director Peter Gaynor now in charge of government's response effort. Good morning, Mr. Gaynor. I want to start right away with FEMA's mission which is to lead America, to prepare for, prevent and respond to and recover from disasters. How did we get to this point where we have healthcare workers desperate for critical supplies? It's a great question, Martha. My role today is about today, it's about tomorrow and it's about where we are in two weeks. My job is to bring together the whole of government, whole of nation, to include our business partners to make sure that we can navigate our way out of this and that's what we're doing every day. So when it comes to things like supplies, we shipped supplies yesterday, we shipped today, and tomorrow, we'll try to meet every need in the nation. But a word of caution -- the supplies that governors are looking for are the same supplies that every other country in the world is looking for, so this is a global problem. It's a national problem. And again, we're working hard every day here to meet those demands. We know you're working hard, the task force announced yesterday that 600 million n95 masks to protect healthcare workers have now been ordered but no one on that task force, not the president, not the vice president, not you could answer the question, when they would be ready for use. Let me run part of that exchange beginning with our own Trevor Ault. When exactly can expect to receive these masks now? Every single governor across the country is looking for the same thing. It's a balance. We're examining the entire supply chain -- When will the masks start coming in? They're out there now. "They're out there now." Can you tell us this morning, when those masks will be distributed and how many? They have been distributed. They've been distributed over the past couple of weeks. They're shipping today. They'll ship tomorrow. We find more and more masks to ship because we have been developing great partnerships with the commercial sector out there through donations, ramping up production. So, again, they have been shipping. We're trying to focus those shipments on the most critical hotspots in the country, places like New York City, Washington state, California, that's our priority. But will the healthcare systems there be overwhelmed before masks get there? I know you've been shipping some masks, but these 600 million ordered are very important and critical at this point, will they get them in time before the healthcare system is overwhelmed? Again, they're shipping today, they shipped yesterday and they're shipping tomorrow. And I think one of the things -- When you say they, how many, the new masks? There are hundreds of thousands of millions of things we're shipping from the stockpile. I can't give you details about what every single state and what every city is doing. We're shipping from our stockpiles, shipping from donations. It's happening. The demand is great. The demand from the governors is great. The demand around the world is I have the best experts here. I have a two-star general from the joints staff here, logistics, that's helping me solve these problems. Plus many other from government, we're in this 100%. How many masks were in the strategic stockpile, have all those masks been distributed? If not, why not? Again, there are still supplies in the stockpile, we are shipping all those supplies to all the demands, all the asks from the governors every day. We are -- we're prepared to go to zero in the stockpile to meet demand. Again, this is a whole of government effort. This is shared responsibility, I know the president, Dr. Fauci talked about testing, you know, if you don't need a test, if you don't have symptoms, please don't get a test because the demand for ppe on unnecessary testing is something that's working against us, so we're all in it together. Every American has a role to play and we ask you, if you need to get a test and you have symptoms go get it. If you just want to get a test to make sure yourself feel better, please don't do that. You still got some in the stockpile, the masks, I wonder why that stockpile hasn't been depleted have you seen the urgent plea from healthcare workers? We have. I have talked to governors and emergency managers. We got updates through the task force. I'm well aware for the high demand for these items. Again, why haven't those been shipped to those urgent care facilities. If you have those masks in the stockpile as you say you have and they're shipped, why weren't they shipped before? Which really goes back to my original question, how are we in such bad shape at this point in terms of supplies? So, again, like I said at the beginning, my focus is today. Right, filling all the demands that have been in the queue, filling the demands that we get today and tomorrow and the next month to make sure we find and connect the supply with the demand and meet that need. You said your agency hadn't been invited to join the white house task force until last week, should FEMA's involvement ramped up sooner and why hadn't it? I'm not going to look back on what should have been done, what wasn't done, and we can do that at a later time. Again, my focus as the lead in for coordinating federal operations is on today. We can look back at another date. My eyes are focused today, tomorrow, the next day in order to beat this coronavirus. "The Washington post" just reporting that the U.S. Intelligence agencies were issuing ominous classified warnings beginning in January about the global danger of coronavirus, all this while president trump and others were downplaying the threat, the post said according to an official, Donald Trump may not have been expecting this, but a lot of other people in the government were -- they just couldn't get him to do anything about it. The system was blinking red. The president said this report is inaccurate. So, did you know about those warnings and if not, why not? You know, when it comes to public health emergencies, HHS has been the lead for that. They kind of own that mission. I was not part of any of those discussions, whether they're reported or factual. I want to go back to your mission again is, to lead America, to prepare for, you had no indication the worldwide threat assessment of 2019, we assess that the United States and the world will remain vulnerable to the next flu pandemic or large-scale outbreak of a contagious disease that could lead to the massive rates of death and disability, severely affect the world economy and strain international resources, is it really fair to say you had no warning about this really? Again, the public health and medical mission lies with HHS. My mission, FEMA, prior to this, national disasters and those catastrophic events that happen. Now it's a different world. Now HHS and FEMA are locked arm in arm, plus many other agencies around government to include private partners. Today, I'm trying to focus on today and tomorrow and where we want to be in a couple of weeks, that is my mission. What do you think we'll see in a couple of weeks, a big change? Again, I think every American has a role to play. I think the 15 days, do what you can do to help yours, your family, help your neighborhood and your business. Do those things that are simple. Stay indoors. If you're sick don't go to work. You know, wash your hands. Don't touch surfaces. All those things make a difference. This is every American playing their role to make sure that we can beat the coronavirus. That's as simple as I can make it. Thanks very much for joining us this morning, Mr. Gaynor. You're welcome.

