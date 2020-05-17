Transcript for 'We need to (focus) on is getting people back to an American way of life': Christie

They think they're taking away Donald Trump's greatest tool which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time. Right, so they will. You watch, they'll milk it every single day between now and November 3rd. After November 3rd, coronavirus will go away, disappear, and everybody will be able to reopen. Eric Trump on Fox News last night, suggesting that Democrats were keeping Donald Trump off the campaign trail. Roundtable, joined by Chris Christie, Rahm Emanuel, the CEO of democracy for America, Yvette Simpson and Republican strategist Sara Fagen. Thank you for joining us this morning. Chris, let me begin with you. That was sort of a new front opened up by Eric Trump last night, Democrats are preventing the president from holding rallies. I think it's the CDC that suggested that you can't fill up stadiums right now with people. You know, George, what I think we really need to be focused on, both as a country and for my fellow Republicans, is the suffering that's going on for folks who are economically we're seeing statistics now of increased drug addiction, increased domestic violence in a very serious way. An increase of suicides. We need to find a balance between what we're doing on the science side, as people are calling it, but also what effect this is having on people's health and well-being. We have to balance between the victims of the coronavirus and the victims of the shutdown. And that's what we should be focused on. We'll have plenty of time for campaigning I believe in the fall. But right now, what we need to be focused on is getting people back to an American way of life. Doing that in a way that makes sense and is in a balanced way, not overbalanced toward this shutdown which I think is causing enormous damage, not only economically, but enormous damage psychologically to the American people. And physically to them with the mental health problems that are being caused by this. Which governors are getting the balance right? Chris, go ahead. I think -- sure, George, I think a number of them are getting it right. So if you look at the governor in Colorado he's done a very good job on the democratic side. On the Republican side, governor Larry hogan in the state of Maryland. Those are two examples of people who I think is getting it right from each party and they're starting to move in that direction. We have to start to move more quickly in that direction, we have had an overbalanced in my view on the epidemiology side. Than the mental health effects is this having on the American people. The long-term impact it will have both on additional deaths and how our country will be able to come back to its way of life. Rahm, do you agree that overall things have been out of balance? Look, here's what I would say on what Chris is saying. He's basically saying the white house is too about conflict and not enough about compassion. On the democratic side, the messaging we look too much about resistance, about reopening, too much about reluctance about reopening and we should go to a message of rebuilding America, if the president wants to talk about reopening, we want to talk about rebuilding America in the relief. Let's take the unemployed. If you're unemployed in the service sector, those jobs aren't coming back. We'll give you a coupon to become a computer coder in six months. We'll pay for it. Go and become somebody in cybersecurity in six months, get the certificate. We'll pay. When we re-emerged after this. We've rebuilt America. That should become the democratic mantra. It's too much reopening or reluctance and resistance. We have to go, you want reopening we want rebuilding. Rebuild our infrastructure right rebuild the skills of America, that should be the tone that's affirmative and I do think that if you have a national CSIs, we need a national response, not 50 different responses, and there's an absence of leadership and that to me is what's happening and what's wrong right now out of the white house. Too much energy on conflict, not enough about what it takes to rebuild this country. Yvette, you're the leader in the Progressive wing of the democratic party. Does that sound like the right message? I think that's right. How this is going to impact everyday Americans, asking people to go back to work when daycare centers aren't at full capacity, when kids still aren't able to go to school, we're talking about reopening America when people are really concerned about health care and if they contract this disease, whether they're going to be able to get the kind of care they need. You're asking people to reopen when people are still very concerned about testing, vaccine, people can't get basic ppe. What we're hearing people say, let's focus on making sure that we're taking care of people and then shifting our economy. People first, then you can talk about the financial stability of our country. Sara, there does seem to be a little bit of a disconnect between the way of many Republican governors are addressing this and what we're seeing from the Washington. I'm thinking particularly governor Mike dewine of Ohio. Well, look, I think governor dewine has handled this very he was very quick to shut down Ohio, but he's also been quick to open it and be smart about it. Look, these two things can't be in conflict.we do need to open the economy, we do need to keep people safe, we do need to espouse the value of masks, sanitizers and social distancing. The governors who are doing I think are serving their people very well. One of the things that's concerning me as a Republican are these attacks on some of these healthcare professionals, like Dr. Fauci, his job is to keep people safe. We should not as conservatives be attacking him or anyone serving in government. It's up to our public leaders, our president, our governors, our mayors, to take all of the information in balance and then make the right decision for -- for their people. But I agree with governor Christie, we do need to get this economy going. There's immense suffering. Not just on the immediate health front but all of these other societal issues. Governor Christie, we saw senator Rand Paul get into that with Dr. Fauci at the senate hearing this week. The president seemed at odds with Dr. Fauci on the issue of schools and how quickly schools can be reopened as well. Is there a danger here for Republicans to be seen taking on the scientific experts? Well, George, I think the danger is in how you do it. Listen, I have no complaint and argument with Dr. Fauci about what he's saying. That's what his training tells him, that's what his experience tells him and he should be able to express that openly and inform everyone in the administration and across the country. But he cannot be the final determiner of that. What I think we're seeing sometimes in the media and some parts of the democratic party, if Dr. Fauci say that's what we must do. My argument is, Dr. Fauci and his opinions and all of other medical experts are one part of this equation, but they're not the only part of the equation. What you're seeing real working class Americans struggling with right now, they're saying, okay, you want to continue to stay locked in but we got to get our lives going, we're not putting food on the table. Our children aren't being educated. We need to get moving. We don't want to give away a year or more of our lives. I don't think we should be attacking Dr. Fauci at all for what he's saying. He's saying what he believes based on his experience. But the job of leaders -- governors and the president -- is to take that as one element of what we need to consider as we factor in all of the other elements and come to a decision that's reasonable and smart for the totality of the country and in the media, George, there's been too much emphasis, if this is what Dr. Fauci or Dr. Birx say, then this is what we must do. We didn't elect them president, we didn't elect them governor. Their voices are important. Their voices can't be determinative. Yvette, I saw you checking your head. I'm in Ohio. I want to respond to what Sara said. We reopened on Friday. Automatically, people started violating social distancing in restaurants. People weren't wearing masks and we have to remember that nearly 100,000 people have died from this disease. Nearly 100,000 that's with social distancing, with staying in place, what do we expect is going to happen with a fast reopening, right? People who are dead, people who have died are not income producers, they're not taxpayers, building an economy around a strategy where people are dying doesn't sound like a long-term strategy for me. I don't even believe that certainly people I talk to across the country have the security they believe they want to spend a dollar. We're talking about reopening so people can get haircuts, so people will go to restaurants. I don't know if I can pay rent next month. I'm not going feel confident enough to spend money. The balance should be on safety first, if our medical experts are saying, we're not ready, we're going to see a big spike, we're going to see a resurgence, we'll be back locked down in just a few months. And we'll lose a lot of people in the process. Rahm? Continue to listen to the experts until we get ppe, nationwide testing and a vaccine on the horizon. What Sara and Chris have said, attacking a doctor or a scientist or a public health -- there's a lot of different opinions there is a wrong position for Republicans. The fact is, and what's absent here is presidential judgment and presidential leadership, and what I mean by that, John Kennedy would have had us in a nuclear war, what the joint chiefs of staff. No replacing presidential leadership to take many different views across different areas and come up with a set of plans. President Kennedy said to govern is to choose between bad and worse. You need judgment. What we're doing by holding up Dr. Fauci is a contrast to the fact that president is not exerting the type of judgment, leadership, inquiry, asking tough questions. I have never left the cabinet room where there was a decision that was 100% you knew this was the right decision or this was the wrong decision. It's a series of unknown in a fog and you try to look at data and come up with an idea that looks around the corner and leads America to a better place. What's absence and why you see Dr. Fauci, is the absence of any interest in data, medical information, economic information and coming up with an integrated whole. And Sara and Chris, by recognizing you shouldn't be attacking Dr. Fauci is the fact that there's been a total void of penalty shl leadership and using judgment and inquiry to come up with a set of decisions that aren't perfect but are better than what we have. Have to take a quick break. We'll be right back.

