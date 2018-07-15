1-on-1 with Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Chris Murphy

More
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., joins "This Week."
5:00 | 07/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1-on-1 with Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Chris Murphy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56599322,"title":"1-on-1 with Foreign Relations Committee member Sen. Chris Murphy","duration":"5:00","description":"Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., joins \"This Week.\"","url":"/ThisWeek/video/foreign-relations-committee-member-sen-chris-murphy-56599322","section":"ThisWeek","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.