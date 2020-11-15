Transcript for GA Dem Senate candidate discusses runoff elections, Trump

country that Georgia is not turning blue. Georgia is well on its way to solidifying its status as a blue state. Joe Biden will need help in the senate. We are invigorated in Georgia. We need to be able to govern. That comes down to the two races in Georgia. All eyes are on Georgia where two run-off races will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Let's talk to one of the four contenders for those seats, Jon ossoff. He's hoping to unseat David Purdue who we invited on the program and hope to have on "This week" soon. I want to start with the president. He's up tweeting about Georgia. He said doing a great job in Georgia. Their recount is a scam. Means nothing. Must see fraudulent signatures which is prohibited by stupidly signed unconstitutional consent decree. Want to give me a reaction to that? Well, Martha, good morning. Thank you for having me. I suppose they say the first stage is denial. Trump is leaving wheth he knows it or not. The question is now how we're going to contain the pandemic which is raging out of control. It's spreading at an accelerated rate. There are hundreds of thousands of lives hanging in the balance. There are millions of jobs and homes and livelihoods hanging in the balance. That's why it's so important to win these two senate races so the incoming presidential nistration can govern and lead, can enact the solutions necessary to contain the virus and invest in economic recovery. Joe Biden got nearly 100,000 more votes than you in Georgia. What do you think that was about? How do you make up that gap between now and January? We saw a little dropoff on the top of the ticket. We saw a few votes go to the libertarian candidate race in the senate race. This was the closest race in the country, Martha. That reflects the determinatn of black voters in Georgia to make a change in this country. Georgia's black community has been hit the hardest by covid-19. Georgia's black community is demanding access to health care, demanding civil rights legislation, to secure criminal justice reform. Georgians are about to celebrate Thanksgiving without family. Georgians are looking at a future that is continuing to be threatened by the spread of this virus and an uncertain economic scenario. After four years of division that's been corrosive to our Na soul, we're seeing record-breaking turnout in Georgia from voters demanding change, who are demanding competent, honest leadership out of this crisis. Yet, your opponent David Purdue outran you by 90,000 votes, nearly matching president trump's vote total. It doesn't worry me at all, Martha. First of all, we're currently organizing and running the largest voter registration and turnout effort in American history. There are 23,000 young people in Georgia that will become eligible to vote between the November election and the January 5th runoff. A decade of organizing, much of this work by Stacie Abrams has put the wind in our sails in Georgia. We're feeling hope, recognition with trump departing we have the opportunity to defe next chapter in American history, to lead out of this crisis, but only by winning these senate seats. The GOP at the national level has no leader, has no message and has no vision other than stopping Joe Biden. We're in a crisis. We need leadership. We need to make sure Joe Biden can govern and this administration is successful. I want to go back to Joe Biden. He's been projected the winner in Georgia. We know there's an audit under way. It appears the margin of victory will remain quite slim, about 14,000 votes. Given that narrow margin is this about an aversion to Donald Trump or enthusiasm for Joe Biden? There's massive enthusiasm for Joe Biden here. Look, Joe Biden just unseated an incumbent president by the most significant popular vote margin for a challenger since Hoover was defeated by Roosevelt in 1932. That hope that I was just talking about, that feeling that we have the opportunity now to heal our nation's soul after four years of hatred and fear mongering and division, to empower medical experts to lead us out of the pandemic and to enact a broader program, a new civil rights act, establishing health care as a human right for all people in this country, this is where we're headed as a country. Georgians are excited to be part of it. We recognize these races in Georgia have national implications. I just finished a seven-city, four-day tour and the enthusiasm is off the charts. Thank you for joining us. Best of luck to you. Good to see you.

