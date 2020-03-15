Transcript for 'There is a giant gaping hole in the economy right now': Rebecca Jarvis

The closing of schools is a very difficult decision. A lot of children are receiving breakfast and lunch at school. Then if the kids are home, what do the parents do? If the parents are home, who are going to be working in my hospitals? Which is the critical system in all of this. Governor Andrew Cuomo there making the case against mass school closures in New York as more cities and states protectively cancel classes to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Joining me now, former homeland security adviser Tom Bossert, Dr. Jennifer Ashton and ABC chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis. Dr. Jen, just to pick up there, governor Cuomo making the case about the downside of closing schools, yet so many other school districts closing down, what's the right approach here? You know, that's a complex question, Jon, he's right to consider all those other factors. When you hear things like school closures, people asked to work from home, not everyone has the capacity to do that, there's a Dono effect with the operationalization of that kind of response that is complicated and intricate. What we do know is that it's not just about protecting schoolchildren, the good news in this outbreak so far, children tend to be relatively spared in terms of symptoms of coronavirus but that doesn't mean that they can't go on on and act as vectors of spread. This is a part of aggressive social distancing. It's hard to shut down communities and regions without closing schools, though, and that's really the problem here. So, Tom, the other thing we have seen just today is, we have seen these images at airports, Chicago o'hare, of long lines people packed together because they're doing some screening now for symptoms of coronavirus, but, I mean, don't those lines create other problems? Absolutely, so let me address that school point quickly. There has been a lot of study and research gone into this, while I understand the mayor's point, let me be very clear, it's not about every city in this country, cities that have enough cases to merit this decision -- Like New York City. New York City merits that decision. He has no data. This thing drives me crazy. There's data suggest this recommendation. He has no data to support all of his anecdotal concerns about what could happen and what couldn't happen. We can regulate that data, we can answer his questions. While he makes these assumptions is wasting time. I think he's been doing a very nice job of leading New York through this process. I don't think it's too late. I think the mayor deserves a lot of credit. I would urge him not to caught into this eight-week delay to take steps, to notice people, to get them planning. So that he can close that school system down. It's the largest in the country. If two weeks he was wrong, he can reassess. Lines at the airports? Lines at the airports, if I were recommending these actions to the president, I'd say you would get a limited health values out of these limited closures to Europe and a economic consequence. We're trying to increase the safety to people's lives and decrease the pressure on our hospitals without wrecking at our economy. And at this stage, given the exceptions to those travel restrictions, I think that we're probably blocking more people from those countries than virus. So, Rebecca, I want to get to the markets with you and whether or not we're in a recession. We heard doesn't believe we're in a recession and we're going to recover soon. But first, the practical question, these supermarkets, these empty grocery shelves, there are challenges to the supply chain, how long does that last? Well, frankly, it lasts as long as the grocers stay open and also as the long of the length of this crisis, the actual health impact of this crisis lasts. I have spoken to a number of vendors and grocers and the supplies exist, it's just getting the supplies into the grocers, into the retailers at this point in time and they're having to completely change the way that they do business, rather going from factories to distribution centers, then to stores, stores are now saying bring it directly it from the factory to us. They're saying we need trucks on the road every single day bringing us updated supplies. They are also limiting the number of supplies people can purchase at this time. I have to say, there are a lot of retailers that have a online presence. If you can purchase it online and pick it up in store, they're recommending do that. That allows for greater social distancing. What was your take on mnuchin's saying that he doesn't think we're in a recession? No doubt there's a giant gaping hole in the economy right now. You can't cancel disneyland, NBA and March Madness shutting down at least for the time being without a substantial economic blow. The chief economist at mooies estimates this will estimate into $100 million. We don't know how long the disease will be here and we don't know how the consumer will respond. We don't know what the long-term government response to this is and what kind of full stimulus package might be put together, those are all unknowns that will lead to a greater or lesser economic challenge for the country. And one other additional aspect I would add to this, I covered the great recession, I was here throughout, the economy, we didn't know that we were in a recession until a year after it wasn't official that we were in that recession until a year after it had started. So Dr. Ashton, the other question is whether or not the medical system is prepared for what is your sense? Are they prepared for the onslaught that appears to be coming? We don't know what the U.S. Crisis surge capacity in this country is, Jon. It has never been tested to the magnitude of the range of worst case scenarios that you diswassed with Dr. Anthony Fauci. I can tell you, as of Friday with the authorization that the president gave for hospitals to enact their emergency preparedness plan, right now every hospital particularly in those cities that are experiencing high numbers of coronavirus cases, they are activating their disaster plans. To be clear has to do with supplies, space, systems and staff. When you talk about staff, just one part of that, you're talking about looking at things like bringing in retired nurses, respiratory therapists, recruiting some volunteers from the community. When you talk about space, you'll be looking at hotels, schools that are closed, convention centers, community centers in case they need to house large number of patients. We have never implemented a response along that level. Right now, that's the concern and that's precisely why when you hear aggressive social distancing measures and steps like Tom was referring to that is so critical. If our hospitals get tested to that extent we have to remember, people are still having heart attacks. People are still having strokes and accidents. Those people still need care and when you start to see an implementation of what we call a reverse triage where stable patients are discharged or moved to other facilities, that's a serious situation that we have no idea how it's going to unfold. All right, Dr. Ashton, Rebecca Jarvis and Tom Bossert thank you all very much. We'll be talking more in the days ahead.

