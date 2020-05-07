Transcript for '(GOP) will concede to you right now that President Trump is losing': Julie Pace

Make no mistake, the left wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American revolution. The radical ideology attacking our country advances under the banner of social justice. But in truth, it would demolish both justice and society. President trump Friday speaking in the shadow of mt. Rushmore delivering anything but a message of unity during this fourth of July holiday. For more, let's bring in the powerhouse roundtable. ABC news political analyst, Matthew dowd. Washington bureau chief for the associated press, Julie pace. Our senior national correspondent Terry Moran and ABC news multiplatform reporter, Rachel Scott. Terry, I want to start with you, president trump did deliver that very grim message for America right there in front of mt. Rushmore, once again stoking fears with his base. He did deliberately. There are two kind of elections, one is a pragmatic election, answers, policy answers to pressing problems. The other's an existential election, who are we? President's gone with that one. The answer he has is designed to rouse and stoke his almost exclusively white base of supporters. The problem with that is he's incumbent president and this is review. On the pandemic, polls think he's no good in this crisis. It just gets worse for him on that issue. The other is on the existential question, who are we? He's giving the wrong answer to the country. The polls show that the country supports the black lives matter and they don't want a president siding with a guy guys in golf carts shouting "White power." That's not a winning strategy for him. Rachel, you watched trump in action, he's really doubling down on his campaign themes from the past, 2016, but a lot has happened since then, how did this approach works? It's no longer 2016. The political climate is changing. Right now, we're seeing this reckoning on race in this country. As Terry mentioned, a majority of Americans, 67% according to pew research, support the black lives matter movement. The president calling that a symbol of hate. The president steps up to protect statues and monuments. You know, the president painted himself as a political outsider in 2016, he's no longer a political outsider, and so while that divisive rhetoric might appeal to large section of his base, the question is whether or not it's going attract new voters to the commander in chief -- And Matt, let me ask you that question, this speech was not the only time in the past few weeks the president has seemed eager to turn the attention back to issues of race in the country, how does he expected to get re-elected with a message like that? Well, I don't know how he expects to get re-elected. Who knows what strategy it is. His strategy is designed to appeal to only 35%, 40% of the country, which has been the president's fundamental problem. The other problem in this, this isn't 2016. This is an incumbent president running for re-election. The election is almost going to be exclues lively about him. 70%-plus people in the country think we're off on the wrong track. Almost 60% give the president a disapproval. It's as if he's looking for cheers of the crowd and doesn't care about scoring points in this. He keeps going for cheers but he's not scoring a single point against Joe Biden in the midst of this strategy that they have. And to that point, Julie, this does come as his re-election is looking more in doubt. Joe Biden has opened a wide lead over president trump who took a hard hit in June. Biden has been getting more campaign money than trump. More Republicans seem to be raising alarm bells for the president to develop a more coherent message for re-election. Some think that speech last night isn't the way to do it. Republicans will concede to you right now, president trump is losing. At this point he's losing. That means something in this race has to change over the next four months. For him to turn this around. One of the ways he can do it and his campaign is talking about a lot right now is, is there a way they can define Joe Biden? They haven't been able to undercut Joe Biden. He's well liked by the public and he's doing a pretty good job without having to do much proactively. The other way that this race could change, president trump thinks that there are more of those disaffected white voters more of his base out there than showing up in the polls. And I think any Republican that's waiting for a big turnaround in the messaging, waiting for president trump to pivot to the center, draw in more of those independents, moderate Democrats, I think is a losing battle. This is where he wants to be in next four months. And Rachel, he'll have to fight it in a little bit of a different manner. The vice president had to cancel a rally. Joe Biden is now saying he won't be having rallies at all. Any indication the trump campaign is rethinking all of this in how they go forward? The rallies are still going to go on. I was talking to a campaign official who said the president is at his best in front of his supporters. The optics might change. The president doesn't want to see a single empty seat. But a lot of these large-scale events the president has been having, has been overshadowed, his own secret service agents have been contracting the virus. Holding these rallies is an act of defiance going against what healthcare experts are saying. Cautioning against these large-scale events and gatherings. The president's campaign is focused on this long-term goal on winning re-election. While also putting out these short-term fires. Julie, after the Tulsa rally that Rachel mentioned, Jared Kushner stepped in and replaced trump campaign chief operating officer, is this just the beginning? Certainly personnel changes are sort of a go-to in trump world when things aren't going well. And there's a lot of discussion right now about leadership of the campaign, management of the campaign. I think we could see some more changes in the next couple of months. Realistically, though, there's one person who matters here, and it's president trump. He's got this massive megaphone, the ability to overshadow anything the campaign is doing. This is an election about him no matter how much they try to change the pieces in the campaign. Matt, what would it take for the president to change his trajectory? To be more appealing to suburban voters, black voters. -- Is that your answer? I mean, I think fundamentally they mistook 2016, they thought they won because of Donald Trump, they won in spite of Donald Trump, he finished with the highest unfavorable rating, lost the popular vote in that election. The problem Donald Trump has, isn't Joe Biden, it's the environment he is and he doesn't fit the environment that he is in. Doesn't approve of this president. Upset about the economy, upset about the pandemic covid-19. The president doesn't seem to be responding to that. If Joe Biden wants to fight this on an existential way -- Joe Biden says come on, bring it on. The problem is fundamentally the president of the United States does not fit the moment we are in in America, unless he fundamentally changes, it will be very hard for him to win re-election. Okay, speaking to this moment in America, Kanye west, says he's throwing his hat into the ring, a little late? You never know. The election is a few months away. Seriously, these are serious times. In 2016, the American public didn't have a favorable opinion of either candidate. One of them had to win and Donald Trump was that one. This time, there are very different -- Donald Trump isn't going to define the terrain of this campaign, the American voters are. I get a feeling that after a sense things need to change in very deep ways going forward because of the pandemic, because of the social movement of black lives matter, the blow the economy took, Americans are going to look at the immediate changes. We have two old men running for office. America's a tomorrow country. A person who better defines what tomorrow looks like is going to win. My hunch is it's not going to be Kanye. Rachel, we've been talking about the pandemic, that will restrict some campaigning, apparently not president trump's campaigning, but it puts a focus on the debates, there will three general election presidential debates, one vice presidential debate, how important are those and what kind of strategy should each of those campaigns have? President trump and Joe Biden. Absolutely. A defining moment for either campaign right now. Especially if Joe Biden isn't going to be holding these large-scale events an drallies like the president. That's going to be his biggest opportunity. His biggest stage yet to communicate directly to the American people, but the trump campaign is going to be hinging and betting on Biden to have a slip-up, to have another one of those gaffes, and the Biden campaign will definitely be going after the president on his record on race and in the pandemic. Both are going to have to defend their records. And I do want to move on and look at the coronavirus. The country did set another record this week, Terry, over 57,000 new coronavirus cases, is this sinking in at all with president trump? No. By all appearances, no. He wants it to go away. He talks about it in the past tense. He says it's wrus going to disappear. Basically, the message is -- just ignore it. Focus on other things. He's not martialing the resources of the federal government efficiently in the judgment of the people. That's the ultimate verdict. Right now, he's getting a very bad mark on his handling on the virus. In part because sometimes he just whacky about it. The disinfectant moment. The it's harmless moment. These are unserious moments in addressing a serious problem. They're noticed by voters. He may feel the best thing he can do is change the subject. But it's a pandemic, it's hard to. He did tout the job numbers. Those numbers that looked better than expected were in June as Nate silver pointed out, what does he do watching the economy? Yeah, those job numbers were a snapshot in time and a time we're already not in and I think the president's going to have to reckon in a couple of weeks that jobs numbers that look a lot worse. The challenge for president trump is he looks out of step on so many issues. He's ignoring what's happening in the economy, in the pandemic and this big reckoning on race. He's the president of the united States and he's not part of the real conversation on what Americans are facing. We have 30 seconds left, Matt. Sum up what you think the campaign will look like in the next few months and how big a role the pandemic will play? Well, this is a campaign that's fundamentally about the direction of America, and that's both true of trump supporters, and Biden supporters, they believe fundamentally this is where we are as a country and where we do. The pandemic will cast a pall over the entire election. Not only the economy, but also about people's concern about healthcare, are we going to back to school? Are we going to be able to eat out again? All those things, we're a moment in time, each candidate have to figure out how to address the moment in time and the president is behind the 8 ball. We'll keep watching that. Thanks to all of you on this Sunday morning.

