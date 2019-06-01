Now Playing: Trump threatens to close border over wall funding

Now Playing: House votes to end shutdown

Now Playing: Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro on potential 2020 presidential bid

Now Playing: GOP Rep. Liz Cheney on border wall funding fight

Now Playing: House Armed Services Chair on negotiations to reopen government

Now Playing: A new round of negotiations are expected as the government shutdown enters Day 16

Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren talks Trump in Iowa: 'I can't stop him from hurling racial insults'

Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren kicks off first campaign event in Iowa

Now Playing: Trump looking at other wall funding options: Source

Now Playing: Trump calls Rep. Rashida Tlaib's profane promise 'disrespectful'

Now Playing: Trump: 'Without borders, we don't have a country'

Now Playing: Democrats announce anti-corruption bill

Now Playing: Your #ShutdownStories: Delayed student loans

Now Playing: Trump prepared to keep government closed for border wall

Now Playing: Trump responds to congresswoman who cursed him out in call for impeachment

Now Playing: Trumps says he's considering declaring a national emergency to secure wall funding

Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Trump calls shutdown meeting 'productive'

Now Playing: Schumer: Trump prepared to keep government closed for 'months or even years'

Now Playing: Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib's profane vow to impeach Trump